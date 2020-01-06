Global Markets for Agrochemicals

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global agrochemical market by product type and regional geographic markets.It covers the major categories of agrochemicals used for crop protection across the globe.







The evolving trends and ongoing research and developments in the field of agrochemical developments have been studied in detail. The report analyses the active ingredients used in the market and not the formulations.



This study highlights the emergence of genetically modified crops, the importance of crop protection, and the pros and cons of pesticide use.Special importance has been given to key market developments such as collaborative activities, important acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic agreements between top players.



An analysis of the key drivers and factors either affecting or influencing the growth of this market is also included in this report. The analysis also includes the current and projected markets for agrochemicals across geographic regions while considering different parameters (e.g., government regulations, climatic conditions, and crop production).



The global agrochemical market is mainly segmented into types and regions.Types of agrochemicals are principally categorized into pesticides and fertilizers.



Pesticides primarily include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.Nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic, and biofertilizers are covered under the fertilizer category.



In terms of geography, the market is categorized by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. ROW primarily consists of economies such as Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, South Africa, Chile, Colombia, Turkey, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates



Report Includes:

- 103 data tables and 26 additional tables

- Detailed overview and industry analysis of the global agrochemicals market

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- The latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in pipeline with SWOT analyses

- Discussion of major factors, advancements in agriculture technologies, regional trade analysis, and changing regulatory dynamics that influence the demand of this evolving market

- Tracking and analyses of partnerships, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisition details between major stakeholders

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and understand future applications in these segments

- A relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including American Vanguard Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Nufarm Ltd., Potash Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Co., and Yara International ASA



Summary

Agrochemicals are generally manufactured through biochemical or chemical processes that contain an active ingredient in a specific concentration with other materials to increase their safety and performance.



For the purposes of this report, agrochemicals are broadly classified into two major classes: fertilizers and pesticides.Fertilizers are used to provide essential nutrients to plants when the soil is deficient in them.



For the mass production of crops and cereals, the application of fertilizers to the soil is essential.The three major types of fertilizers produced based on chemical class include nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K).



Fertilizers applied to soil increase crop yields by two to three times.



A pesticide is a substance or a mixture of substances intended to prevent, destroy, mitigate, and repel pests.Pests are defined as living organisms that interfere with the growth of plants, and some examples of pests include insects, mice, fungi and unwanted plants such as weeds.



Pesticides are broadly classified into insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides, depending upon the type of pest they kill (e.g., rodenticides, molluscicides, acaricides, and nematicides.



Despite their enormous potential, agrochemicals present challenges that hinder their market growth.Agrochemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers are chiefly responsible for the pollution of surface water and other types of environmental pollution.



Excessive use of fertilizers contaminates water streams, causing cultural eutrophication, the process by which a body of water becomes enriched in dissolved nutrients such as phosphates that stimulate the growth of aquatic plant life, usually resulting in the depletion of dissolved oxygen.Fertilizers running into rivers and streams can decay into substances that are harmful and raise methane and ammonia levels.



Moreover, the formation of algae also depletes the presence of oxygen in rivers, killing the natural aquatic habitat. Thus, the overuse of fertilizers impacts the environment adversely.



Approvals of new chemicals are difficult to obtain due to the harmful effects of synthetic-based agrochemicals on humans, plants, and animals. Governments are focusing on bio-based agrochemicals instead of synthetic-based products to reduce the social and environmental impacts of chemicals in agrochemicals.



