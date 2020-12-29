Global Markets for Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics 2020 with Profiles of Key Players Abbvie, Allergan Plc, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this study encompasses the global and regional markets for Alzheimer's therapeutics and diagnostics. These markets are segmented by branded and generic drugs, and mechanisms of action, such as acetylcholine inhibitors (AChEIs) and N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonists, a combination drug of donepezil and memantine, tau aggregation inhibitors (TAI), and amyloid-beta (A?) vaccines. Drugs are also segmented by the stage of Alzheimer's disease they treat, i.e., mild to moderate, severe, and prodromal.

Each market has been analysed along with its applications, regulatory environment, assistive technologies, market projections, and market share. Issues discussed include the major drug profiles, clinical groundwork, technological features, and trends. The regional markets for AD therapeutics and diagnostics include selected markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and India. These markets are grouped as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).

The Report Includes:

27 tables

An overview of the global market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapeutics and diagnostics

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

A detailed description of Alzheimer's disease and discussion on disease-related events, etiology, and epidemiology covering prevalence and incidence rates

Identification of diagnostic tools and equipment; evaluation of important scientific and technological frameworks; and coverage of developments in the global market for Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics.

Information on products that are currently available for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease as well as highlights of the promising new drug candidates and diagnostic imaging agents

Market share analysis of Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics, by the mechanism of action, disease stage, and major geographical regions covering North America , Europe , APAC, and Rest of the World

, , APAC, and Rest of the World Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion on regulatory and competitive elements that are affecting the future marketplace

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major market players, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Novartis, and Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Use of Biomarkers in Diagnosis and Drug Development

Large Number of Drugs in the Pipeline

Market Restraints

Patent Expirations of Branded Drugs and Emergence of Generics

High Failure Rate in Drug Development

High Cost of Drug Development

Chapter 6 Global Markets for Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics

Market Overview

Global Market for Alzheimer's Drugs by Mechanism of Action

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors (AChEIs)

NMDA Drugs

Global Market for Branded/Generic AD Therapeutics by Type

Global Market for AD Therapeutics by Stage of AD

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Pipeline Analysis

Overview of the Drug Development Process

Phase III

Phase II

Phase I

Trial Sponsors

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abbvie

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Alkermes Plc

Allergan Plc

Apotex Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Aurobindo Pharma

Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Biogen

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Co.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Gedeon Richter Plc

Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Lannett Co., Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Lupin Ltd.

Mallinckrodt

Merck & Co.

Mylan Nv

Nextsource Biotechnology Llc

Novartis Ag

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

UCB SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucu55l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

