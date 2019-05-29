Global Markets for Automotive Software to 2024 - OEMs Focus on Reducing Software Development Costs

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Software: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin-America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Application Segments:



Safety & Security Systems

Body Electronics/Comfort Systems

Infotainment/Telematics

Others

The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Airbiquity, Inc. ( USA )

) Apple, Inc. ( USA )

) Aptiv PLC (UK)

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH ( Germany )

) Denso Corporation ( Japan )

) Elektrobit ( Finland )

) ETAS ( Germany )

) Google Inc. ( USA )

) Green Hills Software Inc. ( USA )

) Intel Corporation ( USA )

) International Business Machines Corporation ( USA )

) Lectronix, Inc ( USA )

) Luxoft Global Operations GmbH ( Switzerland )

) Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Mentor Graphics Corporation ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) MSC. Software Corporation ( USA )

) Nuance Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) NuTonomy ( USA )

) NVIDIA Corporation ( USA )

) NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Oxbotica LTD (UK)

QNX Software Systems ( Canada )

) Tesla Motors Inc. ( USA )

) The MathWorks, Inc. ( USA )

) Vector Informatik GmbH ( Germany )

) Wind River Systems, Inc ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Automobile Electronification: The Cornerstone for the Evolution of Software Solutions

What is Software? & What are the Key Forces That the Driving the Software Market?

Over the Air (OTA) Software Updates for Cars: The Next Stage of Software Evolution

Changing Automotive Revenue Streams Bring-Out Software Expertise as the Core Competency for Auto OEMs

Falling Growth in New Car Sales Through 2025 Shifts OEM Focus to New Revenue Streams

Shift Towards Recurring Revenue Streams Makes Software an Indispensable Platform for Service Provisioning

As the Fuel that Powers the Era of Connected Cars, Automotive Software is Poised to Gain Richly From the Exploding Growth of Connected Car Services

Infotainment Systems as the Touchpoint for Connectivity, Becomes the Hotbed for Software Development Activity

Autonomous Cars: A Landmine of Growth Opportunity for Automotive Software

Critical Need for Sensor Fusion in Automobiles Steps Up the Importance of Software

Automotive HMI: A Rich Application Area for Software

Migration Towards Automatic Transmission Systems Drives the Importance of Software and Algorithms for Transmission Control Systems

Rise of X-By-Wire Technologies Offers Opportunities for Software to Increasingly Replace Mechanical & Hydraulic Components

Strong Adoption of ADAS Accelerates the Indispensability of Software

Adoption of On-Board Vehicle Health Monitoring & Diagnostic System Drives Growth

Safety Regulations Step Up the Pressure on Software

TPMS Regulations Drives Demand for Software Driver Components

Fuel Management and Safety Standards Drives Automotive Engine Management Systems Market

OEMs Focus on Reducing Software Development Costs

Hybrid Cars Promise High Volume of Software Deployments

Automotive Software Outsourcing Rises in Popularity

Increase in Software Content Raises the Risk of Failure & Difficulty in Repairing

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition

Types of Software Technologies

Operating System Software

Middleware Software

Application Software

Use of Automotive Software in Vehicle Features

Infotainment/Telematics

Comfort Systems

Safety Systems

Others

Industry Standards in Development

AUTOSAR (Automotive Open System Architecture)

Members

Advantages

FlexRay

Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Nuance Adds New Features to Dragon Drive Software

Nuance Expands Dragon Drive Software with AI and Interoperability Features

Airbiquity Unveils New OTAmatic

Continental Adds Advanced Connectivity Features to Vehicle Software

Renesas Electronics Introduces Renesas Autonomy Platform

Capgemini Launches Automotive Cybersecurity Software

Airbiquity and Vector Update AUTOSAR Software

BlackBerry Launches QNX SDP 7.0

Elektrobit Launches EB robinos Predictor

HARMAN and Airbiquity to Launch Grade End-to-End IDS

Symantec Introduces Symantec Anomaly Detection for Automobiles

Airbiquity Releases Software & Data Management Solution

QNX Unveils QNX Platform for ADAS

Nuance Communications Introduces Dragon Drive Automotive Assistant



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Blackberry Collaborates with Baidu

Renesas Electronics and Green Hills Collaborate

DENSO Inks Partnership Deal with BlackBerry

BlackBerry Collaborates with Qualcomm

Nidec Acquires driveXpert GmbH

Green Hills Expands INTEGRITY Coverage to NXP

PSA Enters Into Partnership Deal with Huawei Technologies

GE Additive Acquires GeonX

Delphi Automotive Acquires NuTonomy

Delphi Ink Partnership Deal with BlackBerry

Siemens to Take Over TASS International

ACCESS Inks Distribution Agreement with JVC for NetFront Browser NX

Wipro and Excelfore Partner to Offer Auto Connective Solutions

ETAS Collaborates with Lynx Software Technologies

Microsoft Enters into Patent Licensing Agreement with Toyota

Siemens Completes the Acquisition of Mentor Graphics

Thundersoft Acquires Rightware

Hexagon Acquires MSC Software

BlackBerry Collaborates with Renesas Electronics

Airbiquity and STMicroelectronics Collaborate

Delphi Automotive Acquires Movimento

Verizon Communications Acquires Fleetmatics Group

BlackBerry Signs Agreement with Ford Motor Company

Luxoft Holding Completes Acquisition of Pelagicore

AutoForm Acquires TriboForm

Panasonic Takes Overs OpenSynergy

DURA Automotive Selects Green Hills Platform

Luxoft Holding Acquires Symtavision GmbH

ACCESS Offers NetFront Browser NX Automotive Software to Jaguar

Visteon Inks Agreement to Acquire AllGo Systems

HARMAN to Take Over TowerSec

QNX Collaborates with Ford Motor

NXP Semiconductors Merges with Freescale Semiconductor

NeuLion Completes Acquisition of DivX Corporation



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 89)

The United States (45)

(45) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (25)

(25) France (3)

(3)

Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (1)

