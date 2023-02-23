Global Markets for Blood Plasma Products 2023: Featuring Adma Biologics, China Biologic Products, Intas Pharmaceuticals & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Blood Plasma Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma products market by product type, application, end user and geographic market. In addition, the report provides qualitative information related to the mode of delivery for blood plasma.

The report includes key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing. It also features an in-depth analysis of the key companies operating in the global blood plasma products market, and it surveys patents that highlight past, current and projected global technology trends.

The blood plasma products market is primarily segmented into five major categories: immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor concentrates, and other plasma fractionation products. Immunology, oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, transplant, neurology, hematology and other applications are explained in the report. Products based on these applications are explored in detail and their influence on R&D is examined. In the analysis based on end users, the blood plasma products market is segmented into the following: hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, academic institutions and blood transfusion centers.

In terms of geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). Key regions like the U.S., Canada, Europe (U.K., Italy, France, Germany), China, India, Australia and Japan are highlighted in the discussion due to a high concentration of blood plasma products manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these areas. This report includes estimates of market size using 2021 as the base year and forecasting forward to 2027. Recent products launched by blood plasma products companies are studied and listed in the report. The estimated values that are used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues.

A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. The market's supply and distribution chain is discussed in detail in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market. Top market players, along with details about their individual business operations and segment focus as well as analyses about their revenue and strategies, are included in the report. In addition, market share analysis of leading market players, product launches and pipeline products are provided.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for blood plasma products

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2020-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Characterization and quantification of the global blood plasma products markets by product, application, mode of delivery, end user and geographical region

Detailed information related to mode of delivery for blood plasma

Analysis of key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing

Coverage of segmentation of blood plasma products, including immunoglobulin, albumin, protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates and other plasma fractionation products

In-depth analysis of the key strategies adopted by industry players, such as acquisition and geographical expansion

A look at major factors driving the growth of the global blood plasma products markets, including an organized network of donor centres and rising disease awareness and education

Profiles of the major players in the industry, including ADMA Biologics Inc., China Biologic Products Inc., Kedrion SpA, Octapharma AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Introduction to Blood Plasma Products

3.2 Components of Blood Plasma

3.3 Functions of Blood Plasma

3.4 Blood Donation

3.5 Government Regulations: Fda, International Regulatory Agencies and Medical Associations

3.6 Clinical Guidelines

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Drivers

3.7.2 Restraints

3.7.3 Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

4.1 Overall Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Immunoglobulins

4.3 Albumin

4.4 Coagulation Factor Concentrates

4.5 Hyperimmune Globulins

4.6 Other Plasma Fractionation Products





Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

5.1 Overall Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Neurology

5.3 Immunology

5.4 Oncology

5.5 Transplants

5.6 Hematology

5.7 Rheumatology

5.8 Pulmonology

5.9 Others





Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user

6.1 Overall Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Hospitals and Clinics

6.3 Research Laboratories

6.4 Academic Institutions

6.5 Blood Transfusion Centers





Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Mode of Delivery for Blood Plasma Products

8.1 Infusion Solutions

8.2 Gels

8.3 Sprays

8.4 Biomedical Sealants

8.5 Other Modes of Delivery

8.5.1 Inhalation

8.5.2 Ophthalmic Drops

Chapter 9 Patent Review and Clinical Trial Landscape

Chapter 10 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market for Blood Plasma Products

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Adma Biologics Inc.

Baxter International

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (Bpl)

China Biologic Products Inc.

CSL Behring

Grifols International Sa

Innovative Research Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kedrion Spa

Lfb Sa

Octapharma AG

Sanquin

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

