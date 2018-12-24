Global Markets for Blood Plasma Products

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma market by product type, application, end user, and geographic market. In addition, report provides qualitative information related to the mode of delivery for blood plasma.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05027994







The report includes key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing.The report also featu res an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global blood plasma market and patents that highlight past, current and projected global technology trends.



The blood plasma market is primarily segmented into five major blood plasma components: immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor concentrates, and other plasma fractionation products.Immunoglobulins are further segmented into intravenous immunoglobulins, subcutaneous immunoglobulins and normal immunoglobulins such as immunoglobulin A (IgA), immunoglobin D (IgD), immunoglobin E (IgE), immunoglobin G (IgG), and immunoglobin M (ISM).



The global blood plasma market is further segmented by application, which helps in understanding the potency of blood plasma products in several therapeutic treatments.Immunology, oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, transplant, neurology, hematology and other applications are explained in the report.



Products based on these applications are explored in detail and their influence on R&D is examined. In the analysis based on end users, the blood plasma market is segmented as hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, academic institutions and blood transfusion centers.



In terms of geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). Key regions like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe (U.K., Italy, France, Germany and Spain), China, India and Japan are highlighted in the discussion due to a high concentration of blood plasma products manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these areas. This report includes estimates of market size using 2017 as the base year and forecasting forward to 2023. Recent products launched by blood plasma products companies are studied and listed in the report. The estimated values that are used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues. The projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report.The market's supply and distribution chain is discussed in detail in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market.



Top market players, along with details about their individual business operations and segment focus as well as analyses about their revenue and strategies, are included in the report. In addition, market share analysis of leading market players, product launches, and pipeline products are provided.



Report Includes:

- 52 data tables and 24 additional tables

- Industry analysis of the global market for blood plasma products

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Quantification of the global blood plasma products markets by product, application, mode of delivery, end user and geographical region

- Qualitative information related to mode of delivery for blood plasma

- Key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing

- Coverage of segmentation of blood plasma products, including immunoglobulin, albumin, protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates and other plasma fractionation products

- In-depth analysis of the key strategies adopted by industry players, such as acquisition and geographical expansion

- A look at major factors driving the growth of the global blood plasma products markets, including an organized network of donor centers and rising disease awareness and education

- Profiles of the major players in the industry, including ADMA Biologics Inc., Baxter International Inc., Creat Group, Octapharma AG, Shire Plc and TCS Biosciences Ltd.



Summary

Immunodeficiency, the major factor responsible for severe infections in immuno-compromised patients, is a significant concern in various regions of the world and is expected to drive growth in the blood plasma products market.New product launches and improvements in existing technologies are increasing demand for blood plasma products in the global market.



However, two major restraining factors are the high costs associated with these therapies and the threat of blood-borne disease transmission. Ensuring safety as well as efficacy during blood donations and transfusions will aid in overcoming this threat.



In this report, the global blood plasma products market is studied through different perspectives including product application, end user consumption, and global market analysis.



The key findings of the report are as follows:

- The global blood plasma products market generated revenues of REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to reach nearly REDACTED by 2023. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of REDACTED from 2018-2023.

- In terms of product type, the immunoglobulins segment registered revenues of over REDACTED in 2017 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period. The immunoglobulins segment is projected to achieve revenues of REDACTED by 2023. Immunoglobulins have been in demand for the treatment of immuno-compromised patients. Polyvalent immunoglobulins, in particular, have gained immense traction in recent years.

- In terms of application, neurology has dominated the global blood plasma products market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This segment accounted for revenues of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is anticipated to reach nearly REDACTED by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period. The use of blood plasma products in pulmonary applications has increased in recent years, and this segment is expected to grow at a

CAGR of REDACTED. Blood plasma is utilized in the treatment of pulmonary hemorrhage and as apotential marker for various pulmonary conditions.

- In terms of end users, hospitals and clinics dominate the global blood plasma products market, accounting for revenues of REDACTED in 2017. This segment's revenues are anticipated to reach REDACTED by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period.

- In terms of geography, North America held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over REDACTED. The North American market is expected to reach over REDACTED by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period. The U.S. leads this market due to surging demand for blood plasma products and therapies for hemophilic patients. Europe held the second largest market share, with over REDACTED of revenue in 2017. The European market is expected to reach nearly REDACTED in revenue by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is a lucrative market for blood plasma products. Because the majority of markets in both the Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are untapped, these regions will provide opportunities for manufacturers to expand. China leads the market in the Asia-Pacific region with growth driven by an increasing number of government initiatives to encourage blood plasma donation and to maintain supplies throughout the region.



