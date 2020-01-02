Global Markets for Drone Logistics and Transportation, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Logistics and Transportation Market By Solution, By Drone, and By Sector: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes and forecasts the drone logistics and transportation market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The assessment of drone logistics and transportation market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the drone logistics and transportation market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the drone logistics and transportation market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the drone logistics and transportation market. To understand the competitive landscape in the drone logistics and transportation market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the drone logistics and transportation market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the drone logistics and transportation market by segmenting it based on solution, drone, sector, and region. All the segments of drone logistics and transportation market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some major key players operating in the drone logistics and transportation market are PINC Solutions, Matternet, Drone Delivery Canada, Hardis Group, CANA Advisors, Infinium Robotics, Workhorse Group, Aerovironment, DroneScan, Skycart, and Zipline.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

2.2. Drone Logistics and Transportation Market: Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.3. End-user Landscape

3.4. Market Drivers

3.4.1. The Need for Faster Delivery in the Logistics Market

3.4.2. High Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Diagnostic Solutions

3.5. Restraints

3.5.1. Increasing Air Traffic

3.6. Opportunity

3.6.1. Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of the Value Chain

3.7. Regulatory Landscape

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTLE Analysis

3.10. Drone Logistics and Transportation Market: Attractiveness Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.2. Strategic Development



Chapter 5. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market - Solution Analysis

5.1. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Share, by Solution, 2018 and 2025

5.2. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Shipping, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Warehousing, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Software, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.5. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Infrastructure, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market - Drone Analysis

6.1. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Share, by Drone, 2018 & 2025 (USD Billion)

6.2. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Passenger Drone, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Freight Drone, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Ambulance Drone, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market - Sector Analysis

7.1. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Share, by Sector, 2018 and 2025

7.2. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Commercial, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Military, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market - Regional Analysis

8.1. Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Share, By Region, 2018 and 2025

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. The Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. PINC Solutions

9.2. Matternet

9.3. Drone Delivery Canada

9.4. Hardis Group

9.5. CANA Advisors

9.6. Infinium Robotics

9.7. Workhorse Group

9.8. Aerovironment

9.9. DroneScan

9.10. Skycart

9.11. Zipline



