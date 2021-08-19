Global Markets for Enzymes in Industrial Applications 2021-2026, Featuring Leading Market Participants including BASF Corp., DSM, DuPont, Novozymes A/S and Sunson Industry Group

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Enzymes in Industrial Applications 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enzymes market growth is driven by increasing importance of industrial enzymes due to new application areas, increasing demand for food due to growing populations, increasing energy demands due to rising energy consumption and the rising cost of fossil fuels.

Enzymes are an integral part of various industries: food, textile, leather, detergent, animal feed and biofuel. Innovation in industrial enzyme applications has revolutionized the biotech industry and provides an opportunity to reduce pollution and manufacturing costs. Enzyme technology refers to the use of isolated and purified enzymes (catalysts) in various industrial processes. Enzymatic processes are rapidly becoming better financial and ecological alternatives to chemical processes due to the cost-effective, biodegradable nature of enzymes.

Enzymes are complex protein molecules produced by living organisms. Enzyme use in daily routines dates to ancient times when yeast or other microorganisms were used to make bread and wine. Today, protein engineering, an example of biotechnological advancement, allows for more efficient use of raw materials and energy by enabling more efficient processes. Enzymes can be designed to be active at high or low temperatures, or in very alkaline or acidic conditions. Biotechnological advancements have led to the replacement of harsh chemicals with biodegradable enzymes in various industrial processes. Enzymes speed up reactions without being destroyed.

Enzymes possess several benefits and cause few environmental pollution problems. For example, enzymes can reduce the use of sulfides in tanneries. Enzymes can replace pumice stone for stonewashing jeans and can replace acids in the starch-processing industry. Enzymes can also replace oxidizing agents in fabric de-sizing, reduce animal waste by enabling complete digestion of animal feed and reduce the use of surfactant in detergents.

Enzyme-based processes are gradually replacing chemical processes in many areas of industry. Higher product quality, lower manufacturing cost, less waste and reduced energy consumption are some advantages of enzymes. Some key factors responsible for the growth of the enzyme market include new enzyme technologies, surging demand from the food industry and from producers of animal feed and increased need for more renewable sources of energy, like cellulosic bioethanol.

The Report Includes:

27 data tables and 48 additional tables

An updated review of the global markets for enzymes in industrial applications within the biotech industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of the potential market size and revenue sales forecast of global enzyme applications market, and corresponding market share analysis by type of enzyme, application and region

A comprehensive analysis of the enzymes industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

Country-level market value analysis for various segments of the enzymes in industrial applications market covering nations, including the U.S., Canada , France , Germany , UK, Italy , Spain , Japan , China and India etc.

, , , UK, , , , and etc. Discussion of the key market dynamics, new technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and increasing R&D activities in the global market for industrial enzymes

Impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy as well as against the overall MedTech industry

Highlights of major growth strategies adopted by leading players in the market for industrial enzymes, their competitive benchmarking and company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants including BASF Corp., DSM, DuPont, Novozymes A/S, and Sunson Industry Group

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Regulatory Aspects of Industrial Enzymes

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Porter's Five Forces

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

AB Enzymes Gmbh.

Adisseo France Sas

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Amano Enzyme Inc

Amicogen Inc.

AUM Enzymes

BASF Corp.

Biocatalysts Ltd.

CHR. Hansen

Direvo Industrial Biotechnology Gmbh

Dsm

Dupont

Dyadic International

Enzymicals Ag

Genofocus Inc.

Maps Enzymes Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Specialty Enzymes And Biotechnologies Co.

Sunson Industry Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5yjgzy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

