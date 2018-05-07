Global Markets for Plastics Additives

LONDON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The report has been prepared and presented in a simple, easy-to-understand format with numerous tables and charts/figures.The report provides a detailed study of the applications and global and regional markets for all types of plastics additives as well as the plastics additives industry.



The report's in-depth look at the consolidation and globalization of the plastics processing industry may allow additive manufacturers and suppliers to establish themselves in all the major regions.Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The supply and pricing of raw materials and the basic feedstock of various plastics additives have been fluctuating greatly with the run-up in prices of raw materials and energy. This aspect of the plastics processing industry has also been studied and analyzed in detail.



The environmental/regulatory aspects of different types of plastics additives continue to present concerns as well as opportunities to additive suppliers. The effects of these factors on the supply chain, value and demand for additives have also been studied in detail.



- 75 data tables and 15 additional tables

- An overview of the global as well as regional markets for plastics additives

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities

- Insight into the supply and pricing of raw materials, as well as information concerning the basic feedstock of various plastics additives

- Information about the environmental and regulatory aspects of different types of plastics additives

- A look at the effects of various factors on the supply chain, value, and demand for plastics additives

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Adeka Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., The Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Holliday Pigments SA, KOLON Plastics Inc., Lucite International Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Regain Polymers Ltd. and Wilshire Technologies, Inc.



Plastics and plastics products affect many activities of daily life.Most consumer goods, including luxury items, contain plastics in one form or another.



The growing economy and consumer spending on goods containing plastics further support demand for plastics.Research efforts are ongoing, and innovations in plastics are expected to continue to replace many conventional materials.



As a result, the outlook for the plastics market is a very positive one.



Additives used to modify the properties and enhance the performance of plastics contribute to their success.Improvements in the performance of plastics would not have been possible without the use of additives in the processing of polymers.



While additives play a very important part in the success of plastics, they only account for REDACTED to REDACTED by weight and about REDACTED of the cost of plastics.



From 2002 to 2007, the plastics industry in developed countries experienced reduced profit margins, due to rapidly increasing feedstock prices, product life cycle maturity, loss of market share to emerging markets, and regulatory pressures.In 2007, the plastics industry regained some of its profitability; however, the global recession, in the second half of 2008, resulted in decreased production of plastics and subsequently a decrease in demand for plastics additives.



These decreases continued through 2009. The plastics industry recovered in 2010 and subsequently so did the market for plastics additives. In 2015 and 2016, the plastics industry has regained its momentum and is poised for a greater future,

which will further stimulate the plastics additives industry.



An increase in the construction of homes and other building structures and new design trends in housing construction have increased the market for the most commonly used type of plastics, polyvinyl chloride, and subsequently has increased demand for plastics additives such as the plasticizers used in PVC formulation.Additionally, sales of rigid PVC products are growing more quickly than flexible PVC, and this is expected to increase the market for additives such as impact modifiers and lubricants.



Plasticizers are the most commonly used type of plastics additive, and their use is connected to the increase in the market for flexible PVC products. While phthalates are currently the most widely used

plasticizer, phthalates with improved safety profiles will likely replace toxic compounds such as diethylhexyl phthalate. The second most widely used additive, flame retardants, will experience very strong growth due to the surging electrical and electronics market.



