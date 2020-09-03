Global Markets for Plastics in Healthcare Packaging 2020-2025: Breakdown by Resin Type, Product, Application and Region
Sep 03, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics for Healthcare Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers many of the most important economic, technological, regulatory and environmental considerations in markets for the use of plastics to package healthcare products. This report is a global study of activities within the healthcare packaging market.
All market volume figures are rounded to the nearest million pounds. Growth rates are compound average annual growth rates (CAGR). Growth rates are rounded to the tenth of a percent.
Some relatively minor resin materials and applications are grouped together in a miscellaneous category but are specifically noted.
A wide variety of terms in this market are used almost interchangeably, which often makes it difficult to specifically segment several products used in healthcare packaging because, in many cases, they are multifunctional, such as:
- Trays vs. kits
- Pouches vs. bags
- Closures vs. caps
- Containers vs. bottles
- Closures vs. lidding
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets for plastics used in the packaging of healthcare products
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Latest information on market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry supply chain structure, regulatory and environmental updates, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall marketplace
- Assessment of market potential for plastics used in healthcare packaging, their corresponding market share analysis, revenue forecast in dollar value terms, volume shipments in number units and correlated growth rates
- Identification of the technical as well as other non-technical challenges that must be prevailed over for the market to realize its full potential
- A brief general outlook of the healthcare industry, assessment of COVID-19 impact on the global marketplace, packaging plastics approval process and factors affecting choices of healthcare packaging materials
- Company profiles of market leading organizations, including Almac Group, Catalent Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, McKesson Corp., Perlen, Tekni-Plex and Winpak Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- What's New in This Update?
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Healthcare Industry Overview
- COVID-19 Impact Assessment
- Supply Shortage and Disruption in the Current Supply Chain Structure
- Decentralization of Supply Chain
- Rise in Demand for Certain Drugs and Changing Strategies of Pharma Companies
- Commercialization of COVID-19 Vaccine to Give a Major Boost to the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Consumer Characteristics and Factors Affecting Demand
- Marketing
- Overview
- Large Purchasing/Marketing Groups Changing the Face of Medical Device Marketing
- Offshore Competition
- Contract Packaging
- Industry Products and Trends
- Overview
- Changing Demographics and Lifestyles
- Healthcare Cost Containment
- Overview
- Managed Care
- Cost Reimbursement
- Hospitals
- Physicians, Surgeons, etc.
- Drug Costs
- Generic Drugs
- Background
- Sales of Generic Products
- Generic Substitution
- Positive Aspects
- OTC Drugs
- Home Healthcare
- Solid Waste Disposal
- Healthcare Packaging Standards
- Compliance with Standards
- American Association for Testing Materials
- International Standardization Organization Standards
- Healthcare Compliance Council
- Packaging Plastics Approval Process
- Important Areas Affecting Healthcare Packaging
- Compliance Packaging
- Child-Resistant Packaging
- Senior-Friendly Healthcare Packaging
- Tamper-Evident Healthcare Packaging
- Factors Affecting Choices of Healthcare Packaging Materials
- Competing Packaging Materials
- Disposability and Recyclability
- Current Healthcare Packaging Prognoses
- High Costs Could Slow Down Healthcare Packaging Growth
- Increasing Use of Home Healthcare
- Other Factors Affecting the Healthcare Packaging Market
- Healthcare Packaging Plastic Processes
- Injection Molding
- Extrusion
- Extrusion and Melt Film Fabrication
- Blown Films
- Film Casting
- Solvent Casting
- Blow Molding
- Thermoforming
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Resin Type
- Overview
- Polypropylene
- Background
- Applications
- Properties
- Upgraded Polypropylene
- Advances in Polypropylene Technologies
- Polypropylene Films
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Polyethylenes (HDPE, LDPE and LLDPE)
- LDPE and LLDPE
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Overview
- Forms of PVC
- A Versatile Resin
- Processing
- Leading Producers
- PVC Environmental Problems
- Recent Developments in PVC Replacement
- A Current Summary of PVC Replacement Issues
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Polyesters/Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Major Applications
- Modified PET Resins
- Glycol-Modified PET Copolyester
- Engineering-Grade PET
- Reinforced PET
- Producers and Capacities
- New PET Producer Developments
- Recent News in Pet Healthcare Packaging
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Polystyrene
- General Purpose Polystyrene
- High-Impact Polystyrene
- Healthcare Packaging Applications
- Styrene Copolymers
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Other Plastics
- Polyamides
- Polycarbonates
- Acrylics
- Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Copolyesters
- Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
- Silicones
- Polyvinylidene Chloride
- Miscellaneous Resins
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application Segment/Product
- Overview
- Healthcare Packaging
- Overview
- Types of Healthcare Packaging
- Competing Packaging Materials
- Disposability and Recyclability
- Rigid vs. Flexible Healthcare Packaging
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Market Breakdown by Application Segment
- Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Other Pharmaceutical Packaging Applications
- Medical Packaging
- Trays
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Miscellaneous Medical Packaging Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Global Healthcare Packaging Resins
- Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Resins
- Global Medical Packaging Resins
Chapter 7 Market Scenario Analysis
- Important Areas Affecting the Healthcare Packaging Market
- Conservative Nature of the Healthcare Industry
- Factors Affecting Choices of Packaging Materials
- Competing Packaging Materials
- Disposability and Recyclability
- Technology
- Safety
- Compounders/Converters/Molders and Distributors
- Other Aspects of the Healthcare Packaging Business
- End-User Healthcare Companies
- Marketing and Competitive Issues
Chapter 8 Environmental and Regulatory Aspects
- Environmental Issues
- Overview
- Specter of Contaminated Products
- Source Reduction
- Competing Packaging Materials
- Sustainability
- The Sustainable Packaging Coalition
- Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council
- Regulatory Issues
- Overview
- Regulatory Approvals
- Plastics Testing Procedures
- Global Regulatory Issues
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Almac Group
- Amcor PLC
- Amerisource Bergen Corp.
- Aphena Pharma Solutions
- Beacon Converters Inc.
- Bilcare Research (Bilcare Ltd.)
- Catalent Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Cryopak
- Klockner Pentaplast
- McKesson Rxpak
- Oliver-Tolas
- Paxxus
- Perlen Packaging LLC
- Plastic Ingenuity Inc.
- Prent Corp.
- Printpak Medical
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Tekni-Plex
- United Drug PLC
- Vetter Pharma International
- Winpak Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bb9rz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets