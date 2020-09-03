Global Markets for Plastics in Healthcare Packaging 2020-2025: Breakdown by Resin Type, Product, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastics for Healthcare Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers many of the most important economic, technological, regulatory and environmental considerations in markets for the use of plastics to package healthcare products. This report is a global study of activities within the healthcare packaging market.



All market volume figures are rounded to the nearest million pounds. Growth rates are compound average annual growth rates (CAGR). Growth rates are rounded to the tenth of a percent.



Some relatively minor resin materials and applications are grouped together in a miscellaneous category but are specifically noted.



A wide variety of terms in this market are used almost interchangeably, which often makes it difficult to specifically segment several products used in healthcare packaging because, in many cases, they are multifunctional, such as:

Trays vs. kits

Pouches vs. bags

Closures vs. caps

Containers vs. bottles

Closures vs. lidding

The report includes:

An overview of the global markets for plastics used in the packaging of healthcare products

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Latest information on market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry supply chain structure, regulatory and environmental updates, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall marketplace

Assessment of market potential for plastics used in healthcare packaging, their corresponding market share analysis, revenue forecast in dollar value terms, volume shipments in number units and correlated growth rates

Identification of the technical as well as other non-technical challenges that must be prevailed over for the market to realize its full potential

A brief general outlook of the healthcare industry, assessment of COVID-19 impact on the global marketplace, packaging plastics approval process and factors affecting choices of healthcare packaging materials

Company profiles of market leading organizations, including Almac Group, Catalent Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, McKesson Corp., Perlen, Tekni-Plex and Winpak Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

What's New in This Update?

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Healthcare Industry Overview

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Supply Shortage and Disruption in the Current Supply Chain Structure

Decentralization of Supply Chain

Rise in Demand for Certain Drugs and Changing Strategies of Pharma Companies

Commercialization of COVID-19 Vaccine to Give a Major Boost to the Pharmaceutical Industry

Consumer Characteristics and Factors Affecting Demand

Marketing

Overview

Large Purchasing/Marketing Groups Changing the Face of Medical Device Marketing

Offshore Competition

Contract Packaging

Industry Products and Trends

Overview

Changing Demographics and Lifestyles

Healthcare Cost Containment

Overview

Managed Care

Cost Reimbursement

Hospitals

Physicians, Surgeons, etc.

Drug Costs

Generic Drugs

Background

Sales of Generic Products

Generic Substitution

Positive Aspects

OTC Drugs

Home Healthcare

Solid Waste Disposal

Healthcare Packaging Standards

Compliance with Standards

American Association for Testing Materials

International Standardization Organization Standards

Healthcare Compliance Council

Packaging Plastics Approval Process

Important Areas Affecting Healthcare Packaging

Compliance Packaging

Child-Resistant Packaging

Senior-Friendly Healthcare Packaging

Tamper-Evident Healthcare Packaging

Factors Affecting Choices of Healthcare Packaging Materials

Competing Packaging Materials

Disposability and Recyclability

Current Healthcare Packaging Prognoses

High Costs Could Slow Down Healthcare Packaging Growth

Increasing Use of Home Healthcare

Other Factors Affecting the Healthcare Packaging Market

Healthcare Packaging Plastic Processes

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Extrusion and Melt Film Fabrication

Blown Films

Film Casting

Solvent Casting

Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Resin Type

Overview

Polypropylene

Background

Applications

Properties

Upgraded Polypropylene

Advances in Polypropylene Technologies

Polypropylene Films

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Polyethylenes (HDPE, LDPE and LLDPE)

LDPE and LLDPE

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Overview

Forms of PVC

A Versatile Resin

Processing

Leading Producers

PVC Environmental Problems

Recent Developments in PVC Replacement

A Current Summary of PVC Replacement Issues

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Polyesters/Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Major Applications

Modified PET Resins

Glycol-Modified PET Copolyester

Engineering-Grade PET

Reinforced PET

Producers and Capacities

New PET Producer Developments

Recent News in Pet Healthcare Packaging

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Polystyrene

General Purpose Polystyrene

High-Impact Polystyrene

Healthcare Packaging Applications

Styrene Copolymers

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Other Plastics

Polyamides

Polycarbonates

Acrylics

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Copolyesters

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Silicones

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Miscellaneous Resins

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application Segment/Product

Overview

Healthcare Packaging

Overview

Types of Healthcare Packaging

Competing Packaging Materials

Disposability and Recyclability

Rigid vs. Flexible Healthcare Packaging

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Market Breakdown by Application Segment

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Other Pharmaceutical Packaging Applications

Medical Packaging

Trays

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Miscellaneous Medical Packaging Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Global Healthcare Packaging Resins

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Resins

Global Medical Packaging Resins

Chapter 7 Market Scenario Analysis

Important Areas Affecting the Healthcare Packaging Market

Conservative Nature of the Healthcare Industry

Factors Affecting Choices of Packaging Materials

Competing Packaging Materials

Disposability and Recyclability

Technology

Safety

Compounders/Converters/Molders and Distributors

Other Aspects of the Healthcare Packaging Business

End-User Healthcare Companies

Marketing and Competitive Issues

Chapter 8 Environmental and Regulatory Aspects

Environmental Issues

Overview

Specter of Contaminated Products

Source Reduction

Competing Packaging Materials

Sustainability

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition

Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

Regulatory Issues

Overview

Regulatory Approvals

Plastics Testing Procedures

Global Regulatory Issues

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Almac Group

Amcor PLC

Amerisource Bergen Corp.

Aphena Pharma Solutions

Beacon Converters Inc.

Bilcare Research (Bilcare Ltd.)

Catalent Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cryopak

Klockner Pentaplast

McKesson Rxpak

Oliver-Tolas

Paxxus

Perlen Packaging LLC

Plastic Ingenuity Inc.

Prent Corp.

Printpak Medical

Sealed Air Corp.

Tekni-Plex

United Drug PLC

Vetter Pharma International

Winpak Ltd.

