Global Markets for Residential Air Purification Equipment, Forecast to 2027, Featuring Profiles of 125 Vendors Including 3M, Amway, Dyson, LG Electronics, Whirlpool, and Xiaomi

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 22, 2022, 09:00 ET

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market to Reach US$13 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Air Purification Equipment estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Stand-Alone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Duct segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured)

  • 3M Company
  • Abatement Technologies, Inc.
  • Airgle Corporation
  • Alen Corporation
  • AllerAir Industries Inc
  • Amway Corporation
  • Blueair AB
  • Camfil AB
  • Camfil Farr, Inc.
  • Carrier Corporation
  • Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.
  • Coway Co., Ltd.
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Dyson Ltd
  • Guardian Technologies LLC
  • Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hunter Pure Air
  • IQAir
  • KENT RO Systems Ltd
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Lennox International, Inc.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • MANN+HUMMEL GmbH
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Sunbeam Products, Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd.
  • SANYO Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Research Products Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Sharp Corporation
  • Steril-Aire, Inc.
  • Trion, Inc.
  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • White-Rodgers Company
  • Xiaomi, Inc.

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
  • COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity for Residential Air Purification Systems
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Role of Smart Air Purifiers
  • Air Purifier with Impressive Efficacy of over 99.9% against COVID-19 Virus
  • HEPA Air Purifiers Suitable for Protection Against COVID-19
  • Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
  • History and Evolution of Air Purifiers
  • An Insight into Types of Air Purification Technologies
  • Technologies and their Efficiencies in Removing Air Borne Contaminants
  • Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and Limitations
  • Types of Air Purifiers
  • Stand-Alone Purification Equipment
  • Induct Air Purification Equipment
  • Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Standalone Air Purification Equipment Market Leads Global Market
  • HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth
  • Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
  • Competition
  • An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
  • Key Factors Influencing Purchases of Air Purifiers
  • Major Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices
  • World Brands
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • With Climate Change and Wildfires Impacting Indoor Air Quality, Adoption of Air Purifiers Poised to Grow
  • Trend towards Home Automation and Smart Homes Boosts Demand for Smart Air Purifiers
  • Few Players Operate in Smart Air Purifiers Market
  • Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand for Air Purifiers
  • Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Bodes Well for Air Purifiers Market
  • Aging Population Vulnerable to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks to Fuel Air Purifier Market
  • Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Tends to Soar During Summer Season
  • Technology Advancements to Boost Market Prospects
  • A Review of Potential Air Purifier System Innovations
  • Select Innovations in Air Purification Systems Market
  • Influx of New Products Boosts Smart Air Purifiers Market
  • Ventilation as Double-Edged Blade Popularizes 'AC + Air Filter' Formula for Indoor Air amid COVID-19
  • Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation
  • Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success
  • Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment
  • Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Opportunities for Residential Air Purifiers Market
  • E-Commerce Makes Rapid Inroads, Expands Growth Opportunities for Air Purifiers Market
  • Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Market Prospects
  • Ballooning Global Population
  • Expanding Urban Population
  • Middle Class Population
  • Key Factors Restraining Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 125

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6vd76z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets