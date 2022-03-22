Global Markets for Residential Air Purification Equipment, Forecast to 2027, Featuring Profiles of 125 Vendors Including 3M, Amway, Dyson, LG Electronics, Whirlpool, and Xiaomi

Mar 22, 2022, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Purification Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Market to Reach US$13 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Air Purification Equipment estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Stand-Alone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Duct segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Residential Air Purification Equipment market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Residential Air Purification Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.
- Total Companies Profiled: 125
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6vd76z
