Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope:

The report explains critical trends in the vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors, and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01595226/?utm_source=PRN





Broadly speaking, depending on whether they prevent diseases or treat pre-existing ones, vaccines can be divided into prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines. In contrast, animal vaccines are categorized by food-producing animals (porcine, bovine, poultry, ovine, fish) and companion animals (canine, feline and equine vaccines), as well as vaccines for other animal species.



This study looks at most of the systems affected by factors such as considerable research and development (R&D) spending and increasing competition and new technologies, which are giving direction to the market. These advancements, new product launches and changing lifestyles are influencing future market growth.



Company merger acquisition strategies and collaborations are also covered in this report. Additionally, this study discusses the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type considering new technologies, growing competition and changing customer needs.



The market has also been analyzed based on the application of current vaccines. Categories considered in this report include meningococcal/pneumococcal vaccines, influenza vaccines, pediatric polio/pertussis/Hib vaccines, adult/adolescent booster vaccines, vaccines for travel-related and other endemic diseases, HPV vaccines, rotavirus vaccines and other (minor) vaccines.



This study details market growth among vaccine manufacturers and end users. Genomic research centers, academic institutions, government and private laboratories and various hospital settings, as well as pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotechnology companies and physicians, will find this study to be of interest.



The report provides useful information to all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. As the report covers geographic regions in detail, companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find this study useful.



Report Includes:

- 34 data tables and 54 additional tables

- Descriptive overview of the global markets for vaccine technologies and their applications

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Evaluation of the current market size, market estimation and forecast, pipeline analysis of new products; and discussion of opportunities, drivers and challenges affecting the overall marketplace

- Brief general outlook of the recent market developments, technological advancements, government regulations and policies, patent analyses and upcoming technologies, R&D activities related to the vaccine technology industry

- Identification of present and future strategies within the vaccine technology market and examination of vaccines for both humans and animals

- Opportunities and highlights of this innovation-driven vaccine technologies market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments and their immunization schedule

- A separate chapter on COVID-19 pandemic impact on the present and future vaccines market, major COVID-19 vaccine candidates under development, and impact of outbreak on vaccine supplies

- Detailed company profiles of the market leading participants, including Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer Animal Health, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Summary:

The global vaccine market is expected to grow at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2020 to 2025.There has been increasing government interest in various parts of the worlddue to sudden outbreaks of major diseases such as Ebola, Zika virus, chikungunya, avian influenza, the H1N1 virus and COVID-19; these outbreaks have been the primary reason for the recent market growth.



Regulations are in place to check outbreaks due to tourists carrying the diseases, and vaccines have become a requirement in some countries and are highly recommended for international travelers.Various government programs and increased public awareness regarding viral diseases such as hepatitis, measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) and polio have augmented vaccination rates in various countries.



The growth in this industry is also driven by global population increases and the acceptance of adult vaccines.



Vaccines can significantly reduce the burden of many diseases and increase life expectancy through prevention.The introduction of newer vaccines covering many diseases is another factor pushing the market towards significant growth.



New product offerings to address unmet needs, contingency planning for pandemic infections, awareness of disease prevention, improving economic conditions in developing countries and increasing interest and investments from major pharmaceutical companies are shaping the vaccine market.



The global vaccine market is expected to grow from REDACTED in 2019 to REDACTED in 2025. The market is mainly driven by the sales of major human vaccines such as Prevnar 13, Gardasil, ProQuad, Varivax, M-M-R II, polio/pertussis/Hib vaccines and influenza vaccines.



Growth in the vaccine market is anticipated on the basis of technological advancements with respect to the development of novel vaccines towards emerging infectious diseases, cancers and allergies. Continuous improvements in vaccine design, delivery technologies and manufacturing will also help market growth.



The global animal vaccine market is also growing in importance.Increasing demand for livestock products and an increase in pet ownership are the foremost reasons for increasing vaccination in animals.



Significant developments in biotechnology, informatics and information systems have prompted better planning and execution of animal disease prevention in many countries.The animal vaccine market was worth REDACTED in 2019.



It is projected to grow to REDACTED in 2025, at a CAGR of REDACTED.



In terms of geography, North America accounted for a major share in the total vaccine market, along with Asia-Pacific. The North American market is driven by strict regulations and high awareness, whereas the Asia-Pacific market is driven by high demand due to the broad prevalence of diseases such as influenza and hepatitis.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01595226/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

