Global Markets Non-antibiotic Bacterial Therapeutics

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As bacteria grow resistant to conventional antibiotics, alternatives are being investigated, including antibodies, probiotics, bacteriophages, and antimicrobial peptides currently undergoing clinical trials.Â The specificity of antibodies, and the inability of bacteria to develop resistance against them, make antibodies attractive, albeit expensive, alternative therapeutic agents. Bacteriophages have been used for therapy in some parts of the world.Â Antimicrobial peptides have long been considered as potential replacements for antibiotics but with limited success. Synthetic peptides and synthetic Antibiotic membrane-active agents might herald a shift.



What You Will Learn

What are the classes of non-antibiotics drugs that can treat bacterial infections alone or in conjunction with existing antibiotics?

What non-antibiotic bacterial therapies are in late stage development, who are the developers, and what indications are they targeting?

What are the major factors driving demand for non-antibiotic bacterial treatments?

What is the size of the market today, who are the market share leaders, and what will the market share be in 2024?

What are the essential factors, technologies and market development issues for non-antibiotic bacterial therapeutics products?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for non-antibiotic Bacterial Therapies



