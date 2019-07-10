Global Mass Flow Controller Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2026 - Key Players are Bronkhorst, Brooks, Burkert, Teledyne Hastings, HORIBA, Sensirion, Alicat Scientific, Sierra, MKS

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Flow Controller - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mass Flow Controller market accounted for $1.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The raising factors include oil & gas, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, medical, and healthcare devices for enhancing safety and accuracy. However, variations in the differential pressure of the mass flow controller create offset in flow measurement is the major restraining factor for the mass flow controller market growth.



A mass flow controller (MFC) is a device used to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases. A mass flow controller is designed and calibrated to control a specific type of liquid or gas at a particular range of flow rates. The device will control the rate of flow to the given setpoint.



Based on the End User, the Chemicals industry is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The continuous increase in population growth has a positive impact on the chemical industries. Countries like India and China, having a huge population base are rapidly growing the medical equipment and chemical industries.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to influence the largest share of the mass flow controller market during the forecast period. The mass flow controller market in the materialized economies, such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of the increasing technological advances in medical and healthcare devices due to the increasing population of these countries.



Some of the key players involve in Mass Flow Controller are Bronkhorst (The Netherlands), Brooks (U.S.), Burkert (Germany), Teledyne Hastings (U.S.), HORIBA (Japan), Sensirion (Switzerland), Alicat Scientific (U.K), Sierra (U.S.), MKS (U.S.).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Exotic Alloys

5.3 Stainless Steel

5.4 Other Materials



6 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Flow Rate

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Flow Rate Mass Flow Controller

6.3 Low Flow Rate Mass Flow Controller

6.4 Medium Flow Rate Mass Flow Controller



7 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Media Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid Mass Flow Controllers

7.3 Gas Mass Flow Controllers

7.4 Other Media Types



8 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Devicenet

8.3 Ethercat

8.4 Ethernet/IP

8.5 Foundation Fieldbus

8.6 Modbus RTU

8.7 Modbus TCP/IP

8.8 Profibus

8.9 Profinet

8.10 Rs-485



9 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Spray and Coating Processes

9.3 Heat Treating

9.4 Gas Chromatography

9.5 Fuel Cell

9.6 Fluid and Gas Processing and Control

9.7 Catalyst Research



10 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Chemicals

10.3 Food & Beverages

10.4 Metals & Mining

10.5 Oil & Gas

10.6 Semiconductors

10.7 Water & Wastewater Treatment



11 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Bronkhorst (The Netherlands)

13.2 Brooks (U.S.)

13.3 Burkert (Germany)

13.4 Teledyne Hastings (U.S.)

13.5 HORIBA (Japan)

13.6 Sensirion (Switzerland)

13.7 Alicat Scientific (U.K)

13.8 Sierra (U.S.)

13.9 MKS (U.S.)



