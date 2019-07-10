Global Mass Flow Controller Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2026 - Key Players are Bronkhorst, Brooks, Burkert, Teledyne Hastings, HORIBA, Sensirion, Alicat Scientific, Sierra, MKS
Jul 10, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mass Flow Controller - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mass Flow Controller market accounted for $1.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.
The raising factors include oil & gas, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, medical, and healthcare devices for enhancing safety and accuracy. However, variations in the differential pressure of the mass flow controller create offset in flow measurement is the major restraining factor for the mass flow controller market growth.
A mass flow controller (MFC) is a device used to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases. A mass flow controller is designed and calibrated to control a specific type of liquid or gas at a particular range of flow rates. The device will control the rate of flow to the given setpoint.
Based on the End User, the Chemicals industry is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The continuous increase in population growth has a positive impact on the chemical industries. Countries like India and China, having a huge population base are rapidly growing the medical equipment and chemical industries.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to influence the largest share of the mass flow controller market during the forecast period. The mass flow controller market in the materialized economies, such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of the increasing technological advances in medical and healthcare devices due to the increasing population of these countries.
Some of the key players involve in Mass Flow Controller are Bronkhorst (The Netherlands), Brooks (U.S.), Burkert (Germany), Teledyne Hastings (U.S.), HORIBA (Japan), Sensirion (Switzerland), Alicat Scientific (U.K), Sierra (U.S.), MKS (U.S.).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Exotic Alloys
5.3 Stainless Steel
5.4 Other Materials
6 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Flow Rate
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High Flow Rate Mass Flow Controller
6.3 Low Flow Rate Mass Flow Controller
6.4 Medium Flow Rate Mass Flow Controller
7 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Media Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid Mass Flow Controllers
7.3 Gas Mass Flow Controllers
7.4 Other Media Types
8 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Devicenet
8.3 Ethercat
8.4 Ethernet/IP
8.5 Foundation Fieldbus
8.6 Modbus RTU
8.7 Modbus TCP/IP
8.8 Profibus
8.9 Profinet
8.10 Rs-485
9 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Spray and Coating Processes
9.3 Heat Treating
9.4 Gas Chromatography
9.5 Fuel Cell
9.6 Fluid and Gas Processing and Control
9.7 Catalyst Research
10 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Chemicals
10.3 Food & Beverages
10.4 Metals & Mining
10.5 Oil & Gas
10.6 Semiconductors
10.7 Water & Wastewater Treatment
11 Global Mass Flow Controller Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Bronkhorst (The Netherlands)
13.2 Brooks (U.S.)
13.3 Burkert (Germany)
13.4 Teledyne Hastings (U.S.)
13.5 HORIBA (Japan)
13.6 Sensirion (Switzerland)
13.7 Alicat Scientific (U.K)
13.8 Sierra (U.S.)
13.9 MKS (U.S.)
