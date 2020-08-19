Global Mass Notification Systems Market Forecast 2019-2028

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global mass notification systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.69%, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. Major drivers promoting the market growth include the growing demand from education and healthcare sectors, increasing concerns over safety and security, and supportive regulations and initiatives for managing emergencies.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Mass notification systems (MNS) entail the platform delivering notifications to an individual or a group of people, through geographical locations and visual intelligence.The main goal of mass notification systems is the identification of emergency and non-emergency situations within an organization, while particularly ensuring the enterprise's security and safety.

Moreover, additional advantages like quicker incident resolution and recovery by permitting the initiator to transmit messages to thousands, within a constrained time frame, positively influence the market growth.

The safety of individuals trapped inside buildings has been a prime concern over time.Similarly, the growing number of natural disasters has considerably increased people's apprehensions, especially regarding the safety of lives during such situations.

As a result, mass notification systems are an integral asset since they offer high levels of coordination required during building-wide communications, active evacuation protocols, and interactive control and interactive control and monitoring systems. Also, implementing safety systems in automated buildings is vital in saving lives as well as reducing loss during hazards and emergencies.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis of the global mass notification systems market growth includes the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is set to record the highest CAGR by 2028.

Countries in the Asia Pacific are heavily investing in mass notification solutions, owing to severe instances of industrial hazards in the region.Moreover, a continual increase in the number of natural catastrophes and terrorist attacks is predicted to drive the region's market growth, over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific has been susceptible to numerous natural disasters, with at least eight countries recording an alarming number of incidents from 2004 to 2015. However, challenges such as unclear communication and inadequate information to encourage desired stakeholder behavior are anticipated to restrict market growth.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Since the market comprises numerous regional and global players contending in a relatively competitive market space, the degree of industrial rivalry is predicted to be intense. Some of the distinguished companies operating in the market are, Onsolve, Blackberry Athoc, Everbridge Inc, Desktop Alert Inc, Alertus Technologies, etc.

Companies mentioned

1. ALERTUS TECHNOLOGIES

2. BLACKBERRY ATHOC

3. BLACKBOARD INC

4. DESKTOP ALERT INC

5. EATON CORPORATION PLC

6. EVERBRIDGE INC

7. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

8. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM)

9. JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

10. MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC

11. ONSOLVE

12. RAVE MOBILE SAFETY (FORMERLY RAVE WIRELESS)

13. SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

14. SINGLEWIRE SOFTWARE LLC

15. XMATTERS INC

