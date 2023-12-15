Global Mass Spectrometry Market Report 2023 - Key Growth Opportunities in Miniaturized Mass Spectrometers and Hydrogen Replacing Helium USA - English

A mass spectrometer (MS) determines atom/molecule mass by measuring the mass-to-charge ratio of its ions. It consists of four basic components: a sample inlet, an ionization source, a mass analyzer, and a detector. It is largely used in University research laboratories and government research institutions; pharmaceutical, biotechnology/biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and contract research organizations; the chemical, oil and gas, polymer, and semiconductor and electronics industries; and in agriculture and food, environmental testing, forensics, healthcare, and clinical analysis applications.

This project examines demand for single quadrupole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), tandem quadrupole LC-MS, time of flight (TOF) LC-MS, gas chromatography mass spectrometry (GC-MS), matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization TOF (MALDI-TOF), inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), and portable mass spectrometry systems. The main objective is to identify growth opportunities in the industry and understand the factors likely to drive or restrain market growth.

The study also highlights how market participants are implementing best practices from a sustainability perspective.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Mass Spectrometry End Users
  • Distribution Channels
  • Growth Drivers and Restraints
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraint Analysis

Key Trends

  • Key Trends - ICP-MS
  • Key Trends - GC-MS
  • UN Sustainable Development Goals and Industry Best Practices
  • United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
  • Industry Best Practices

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Stringent Regulations: ICP-MS
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Coolant in Mass Spectrometers
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Contamination Prevention in ICP-MS
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Interference Challenges in Single Quadrupole ICP-MS
  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Hydrogen Replacing Helium: GC-MS
  • Growth Opportunity 6 - New Applications Affecting Human Life and the Environment: GC-MS and LC-MS
  • Growth Opportunity 7 - Reducing Unplanned Maintenance: GC-MS
  • Growth Opportunity 8 - Advancements to Support Highly Sensitive Single and Triple Quadrupole GC-MS Instruments
  • Growth Opportunity 9 - Miniaturized Mass Spectrometers
  • Growth Opportunity 10 - Advancements for Mass Spectrometry Imaging
  • Growth Opportunity 11 - Measurement and Analysis of Very Large and Complex Molecules
  • Growth Opportunity 12 - LC-MS
  • Growth Opportunity 13 - Automation in LC-MS/MS

