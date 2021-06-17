Global Massage Equipment Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring OSIM International, Panasonic and Omron Among Others

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Massage Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global massage equipment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global massage equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 8.37% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on massage equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on massage equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global massage equipment market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global massage equipment market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increase in stress-related ailments

Rising middle-class population in emerging markets

Growth of affluent aging population

2) Restraints

Growing popularity of alternative healing therapies/self-massage techniques

3) Opportunities

Availability of counterfeit products to harm the growth of the market

Flourishing wellness tourism industry

Segment Covered

The global massage equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end-user.



The Global Massage Equipment Market by Product Type

Massage Chairs And Sofas

Hand-held Massager

Back Massagers

Neck And Shoulder Massagers

Other Product Types

The Global Massage Equipment Market by End-User

Commercial

Residential

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

OSIM International Ltd

JSB Health and Fitness Pvt Ltd

Panasonic Corp

Prospera

Beurer GmbH

Denmark Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

HoMedics

Omron Corp.

International Electro Medical Co.

Healthmate International, LLC

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the massage equipment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the massage equipment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global massage equipment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Massage Equipment Market Highlights

2.2. Massage Equipment Market Projection

2.3. Massage Equipment Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Massage Equipment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Massage Equipment Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Massage Equipment Market



4. Massage Equipment Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Massage Equipment Market by Product Type

5.1. Massage Chairs and Sofas

5.2. Hand-held Massager

5.3. Back Massagers

5.4. Neck and Shoulder Massagers

5.5. Other Product Types



6. Global Massage Equipment Market by End-User

6.1. Commercial

6.2. Residential



7. Global Massage Equipment Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Massage Equipment Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Massage Equipment Market by End-User

7.1.3. North America Massage Equipment Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Massage Equipment Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Massage Equipment Market by End-User

7.2.3. Europe Massage Equipment Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Massage Equipment Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Massage Equipment Market by End-User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Massage Equipment Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Massage Equipment Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Massage Equipment Market by End-User

7.4.3. RoW Massage Equipment Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Massage Equipment Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. OSIM International Ltd

8.2.2. JSB Health and Fitness Pvt Ltd

8.2.3. Panasonic Corp

8.2.4. Prospera

8.2.5. Beurer GmbH

8.2.6. Denmark Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

8.2.7. HoMedics

8.2.8. Omron Corp.

8.2.9. International Electro Medical Co.

8.2.10. Healthmate International, LLC



