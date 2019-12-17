Global Massage Guns Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2027, Owing to its Application in Improving Athletes' Performance, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Percussive therapy and vibration therapy are two mechanism types offered by massage guns. The lucrative feature of the device lies in its combined application of these mechanisms, whereas the percussion reaches the deeper layers of the tissue, the vibration works on the superficial layers.

The benefits of massage therapy are increasingly highlighted today for speed and training recovery among athletes which is boosting the futher growth of Massage Guns Market. Studies allege sports massage as a medium to prepare athletes for competition. It has hence become a powerful treatment option to improve athlete recovery after competition or even exercise.

Furthermore, massage guns have become the ultimate workout recovery tool backed by its scientifically proven benefits of percussive therapy. In comparison to the strenuous blend of physical manipulation and nutrition recommended for workout recovery, the one-time low-cost and more comfortable option offered by massage guns plays to its market demand.

Technological advancements initiated by Massage Guns Market participants is expected to propel the market growth over the next eight years. For instance, Hyperice's QuietGlide technology comes with a 90-watt high-torque motor. In addition, the device has five head attachments which work smoothly on muscle knots and is effective for varying levels of muscle soreness and pain.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of massage guns market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Findings of the Massage Guns Market Report:

Higher-end models of massage guns come with more application choices, which is a major driving factor

Hypervolt Plus tends to drill the muscles 30% more to target the sore ones. The battery yields approximately two hours of use per charge and its T-shaped design is comfortable to grip.

Massage gun models have undergone a drastic changes since its invention. The compact, handheld device allows individuals to use it on themselves which helps in elevating the massage experience. It has become a manual therapy intervention for sports-related musculoskeletal injuries

Asia pacific massage guns market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period owing to rising demand from emerging countries such as India and China .

Some of the industry participants of massage guns market are DMS, Hyperice, Massage Guns, OP E-Commerce, Pleno Massager, Rapid Release Therapy, SAFR Inc, Theragun, Inc., Thumper Massager Inc., TIMTAM, amongst others.

Massage Guns Market

By End Users

Individuals



Athletes



Trainers



Chiropractors



Other Market Participants

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Norway







Sweden





The Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxemburg





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Southeast Asia ( Indonesia , Thailand , Malaysia , Singapore and Rest of Southeast Asia )

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

