Global Massive MIMO Market 2018-2023 by Technology (LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, 5G), Spectrum (TDD, FDD), Type of Antennas (8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, 128T128R & Above)

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Massive MIMO Market by Technology (LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, 5G), Spectrum (TDD, FDD), Type of Antennas (8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, 128T128R & Above), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Row) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The massive MIMO market is expected to be 1.29 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.91 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.6% between 2018 and 2026. The growth of this market is driven by the rising importance of software implementation in a communication network and high signal to noise ratio.
The TDD spectrum segment led the massive MIMO market in 2017. With high data rates and a huge capacity for data and HD voice, TDD significantly improves customer experience and lowers the operator's cost per bit. TDD also provides spectrum flexibility. TDD runs on multiple spectrum bands with a bandwidth of up to 200 MHz in a single band. These enable easier roaming, high capacity, and high user throughput with carrier aggregation.
The 64T64R type of antennas segment led the massive MIMO market in 2017, as most companies in the market use the 64T64R type of antenna in their testing and deployment, which is the major factor for the large market size of this segment. With massive MIMO radios using 64T64R antennas, Sprint can drive the capacity of massive MIMO beyond 1 Gbps to reach 3-6 Gbps per sector.
The LTE Advanced technology segment accounted for the largest share massive MIMO market in 2017, as this technology helps resolve bandwidth issues, which occur mainly due to the presence of millions of users on a single carrier service. The 5G technology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, as it is expected to enable new high-frequency bands that suffer high propagation path losses to deliver similar coverage as low frequencies. Moreover, 5G is expected to offer significant gains to accommodate more users at higher data rates with better reliability while consuming less power.
APAC led the overall massive MIMO market in 2017. China is one of the most important countries for massive MIMO. Chinese players Huawei and China Unicom together have completed the field verification of the industry's first FDD LTE-based massive MIMO technology, using an existing two-antenna receiving terminal operating with 20MHz of spectrum.
The lack of standardization of spectrum allocation is one of the major restraints for the massive MIMO market. The standardization of spectrum allocation across regions is extremely important for the development of the massive MIMO infrastructure, as it has a huge impact on the economies of scale and offers clarity to equipment vendors to develop products.
Market players such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), ZTE Corporation (US), and Ericsson AB (Sweden) are focusing on product/solution launches and developments, partnerships and collaborations to enhance their product offerings and expand their business.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Massive MIMO Market
4.2 Massive MIMO Market, By Technology
4.3 Massive MIMO Market, By Type of Antennas
4.4 Massive MIMO Market, By Spectrum
4.5 Massive MIMO Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
6 Global Massive MIMO Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 LTE Advanced
6.3 LTE Advanced Pro
6.4 5G
7 Global Massive MIMO Market, By Type of Antennas
7.1 Introduction
7.2 8T8R
7.3 16T16R & 32T32R
7.4 64T64R
7.5 128T128R & Above
8 Global Massive MIMO Market, By Spectrum
8.1 Introduction
8.2 FDD
8.3 TDD
8.4 Others (FBMC, OFDM)
9 Geographic Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)
9.5 RoW
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Massive MIMO Market
10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players
11.2.1 Nokia
11.2.2 Ericsson
11.2.3 Huawei
11.2.4 Verizon Communications
11.2.5 ZTE
11.2.6 Sprint
11.2.7 China Mobile
11.2.8 Samsung
11.2.9 Airtel
11.2.10 Deutsche Telekom
11.3 Other Key Players
11.3.1 Smartone
11.3.2 T-Mobile
11.3.3 China Unicom
11.3.4 Reliance Jio
11.3.5 Idea
11.3.6 Vodafone
11.3.7 Telefonica
11.3.8 Singtel
11.3.9 Smartfren
11.3.10 Telstra
11.3.11 Commscope
11.3.12 Kathrein
11.3.13 Comba
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4x8nbx/global_massive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-massive-mimo-market-2018-2023-by-technology-lte-advanced-lte-advanced-pro-5g-spectrum-tdd-fdd-type-of-antennas-8t8r-16t16r--32t32r-64t64r-128t128r--above-300642863.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article