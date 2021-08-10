FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 11955 Companies: 35 - Players covered include China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd.; Ericsson; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Xilinx, Inc.; ZTE Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Technology (LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, 5G); Spectrum (TDD, FDD, Other Spectrums); Antenna Type (8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, 128T128R & Above) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Massive MIMO Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2026

In radio communications, MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) is a technology that is designed to multiply a radio link's capacity through the use of multiple transmission and receiving antennas for leveraging the capabilities of multi-path propagation. At present, MIMO is used for describing the practical technique used to simultaneously send and receive more than one data signal over same radio channel by leveraging the capability of multi-path propagation. Over the years, MIMO has evolved to become an integral aspect of wireless communication standards, including IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi), IEEE 802.11n (Wi-Fi), WiMAX, HSPA+ (3G), and 4G Long Term Evolution (4G LTE). MIMO is also applied to power line communication for 3 wire deployments, as part of HomePlug AV2 specification and ITU G.hn standard. Massive MIMO, considered to be an extension of MIMO technique, promises better spectrum efficiency as well as increased throughput by bringing together receiver and transmitter antennas. Massive MIMO technology thus offers multiple antennas, which are useful for mobile devices and base stations. Massive MIMO antennas are capable of augmenting system capacity, improving throughput, enhancing spectral efficiency, increasing resistance, and reducing fading.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Massive MIMO estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.8% over the analysis period. LTE Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 37.5% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LTE Advanced Pro segment is readjusted to a revised 47.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $597.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

The Massive MIMO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$597.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 54.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.2% and 38.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 36.9% CAGR.

Rapid demand for high-speed Internet services from residential and enterprise sectors and the robust growth in data volumes is a major driving force for the massive MIMO market. Over the years, the Internet has established itself as a powerful platform transforming the way businesses operate and users communicate. As the world's preferred means of communication, Internet has played a vital role in creating a globalized world and become the universal source of information for people and enterprises around the world. Internet has been changing constantly, with mobile technology and social media among the most recent evolutionary changes in the Internet world. Demand for Internet has grown at a robust rate over the years driven by the advancements in the digital infrastructure and services space. There is especially high demand for Internet services in developing economies where the penetration of Internet services is relatively low compared to mature markets.

The increase in Internet-based applications for business and personal users is contributing to the ever rising demand for Internet services. The increasing proliferation of Internet-enabled devices is emerging as one of the major growth drivers for high speed Internet services. Featuring the ability to provide connectivity to the Internet, such smart devices are capable of providing users with connectivity to their desired information or content. The convergence of conventional data and voice communication with Internet Protocol-based content distribution networks is generating new services in several markets. Internet-capable devices are poised for explosive growth in volume shipments driven by strong growth from mobile professionals, platinum travelers, and data-centric consumers to connect, share, and have fun.

5G Segment to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

5G networks are expected to provide the highest growth opportunities in future. Massive MIMO is slated to garner significant attention in the 5G era owing to its numerous benefits. The multiple-antenna technology represents advanced version of standard MIMO that uses up to 8 x 8 antennas. Ongoing research efforts are focusing on pushing antenna count to 100 or more using GHz frequencies and antennas with small apertures. Massive MIMO holds potential to transform wireless communications by improving data rates and link reliability while reducing error rates and costs. In addition to improving spectrum efficiency by leveraging spatial domain, massive MIMO introduces more antennas to allow scalable use of low-cost, low-power components. Massive MIMO is a promising option for 5G that uses higher radio spectrums in comparison to 2G/3G/4G, such as centimeter and millimeter waves. In the global 5G segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 82.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$35 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$606.1 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

