Global Material Handling Equipment Industry

The global market for Material Handling Equipment is projected to reach US$190.

3 billion by 2025, driven by the strong emphasis shed on production and operational efficiency and worker safety. The concept of "last mile" is widely popularized in supply chain management and transportation planning for its ability to increase customer satisfaction and profitability. Automation, optimization and delivery route planning are therefore vital strategies adopted by companies to improve their last mile performance. Of equal importance are the "first mile" operations involving indoor material handling on the plant floor. Raw material being the primary and most importance element in manufacturing needs to move through multiple stages of production and final packaging in a smooth and seamless manner to prevent logistical bottlenecks in production. Timely handling of materials is important to ensure that right materials in right quantities are delivered to the right locations at the right time. To ensure quality of the finished products, materials must also be handled with care to prevent and eliminate the risk of damage. Material handling is a repetitive and labor intensive activity well suited for automation as it reduces labor costs, enhances speed and efficiency of operations, and eliminates the risk of errors and material damage. Automation of material handling processes also has the benefit of making the workplace more safer. Automation will help eliminate accidents and occupational safety issues associated with manual labor contributing towards better worker safety, health, wellness, and reduced company expenditure on employee insurance and compensation. The importance of the financial savings that can accrue from ensuring conformance to safety regulations cannot be undermined especially against the backdrop where legislations are becoming stringent and exceedingly punitive.

- Efficient material handling therefore offers smart financial benefits in manufacturing and warehousing sectors. While in the manufacturing sector, demand is driven by automation of manufacturing processes against a backdrop of growing pressure to optimize raw material, resource and energy consumption, in the warehousing sector robust increase in urban logistics and a result of the boom in e-retailing is helping fuel growth. Growing popularity of same day deliveries for eCommerce fulfillment as a service differentiator is also strengthening the business case for mechanized and automated handling of materials. Also driving growth in the market is continuous technology developments and the resulting launch of sophisticated equipment with high levels of safety and well-researched ergonomics; and automation features that improve throughput and efficiencies. Other noteworthy trends include healthy demand for alternatives such as electric tugs and manual stackers given the high risk of employee accidents and fatalities related to manually operated forklifts; growing popularity of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) due to benefits such as reduced labor costs, lower risk of damage to products; rising investments in robotics research and development and launch of new equipment with smart capabilities. Material handling equipment range from engine powered industrial trucks, automated guided vehicles, rail guided vehicles, conveyors to cranes & hoists. One of the end-use industries in the spotlight is the food industry. With intense price competition in processed foods, revenues for food processors are falling, leading to greater emphasis on cost reduction and operational efficiency. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 66.7% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by factors such as increase in new warehouse establishments against the backdrop of improving global trade and domestic consumption; developing internet infrastructure and the resulting increase in e-commerce and urban logistics; and the Made in China (MIC) 2025 initiative that aims to bring the country's massive manufacturing and production sector into the forefront of global technology competitiveness

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, CLARK Material Handling International (CMHI), Daifuku Co. Ltd., Jervis B. Webb Company, Eisenmann SE, Flexlink AB, Honeywell Intelligrated, Hytrol Conveyor Co. Inc., Interroll Group, Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Liebherr Group, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc., Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH, Toyota Industries Corporation, Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V., Viastore Systems GmbH, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Material Handling Equipment - A Review

Ergonomics in Material Handling

Classification of Material Handling Equipment

Conveying Equipment

Industrial Trucks and Lifts

Hoists, Cranes, and Monorails

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)

Other Segments

Major Application Segments

Third-party Logistics

E-Commerce & General Merchandise

F&B Manufacturing & Retail

Consumer Durables

Other Applications

End-Use Markets: Brief Overview

Aerospace, Automobile and Shipping

Agriculture

Building and Construction

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Postal/Express Delivery

Warehousing

Industry Overview

Material Handling Equipment - An Integral Part of Supply Chain

Growth Drivers in Nutshell

Industrial Trucks & Lifts: Most Dominant Segment

3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail: Three Major Application Markets Driving Growth

Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market

Increasing Industrial & Infrastructural Activities

Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace

China Remains an Important Market

Demand for Automated MHE on Rise

Strong Focus on Worker Safety

Product innovations Hold Key to Success

Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and MHE Industry

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2

through 2020

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems

Competitive Landscape

Top 10 Global Material Handling Systems Providers by Total Revenues (2018)

Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials Handling Solutions

Select Mergers and Acquisitions (2016-2018)

Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model

Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations

Investment in Start-ups: Another Strategic Move

Global Industrial Lift Trucks Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company

Lift Trucks Market: Leading Players

Conveyers Market

Conveyor System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

CLARK Material Handling International (CMHI) (South Korea)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (USA)

Crown Equipment Corporation (USA)

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Jervis B. Webb Company (USA)

Eisenmann SE (Germany)

Flexlink AB (Sweden)

Honeywell Intelligrated (USA)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (USA)

Interroll Group (Switzerland)

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Dematic Group (USA)

Liebherr Group (Germany)

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (USA)

Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)

SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH (Germany)

Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V. (The Netherlands)

Viastore Systems GmbH (Germany)

WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards Substantial Gains

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines MHE

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce

Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making

Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices

Mobility Devices Take Center Stage

Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway

3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain

Strong Demand for Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2019)

Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2019)

e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver

Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading Application Markets

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B Industry

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability

Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions

Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from Omnichannel Commerce

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021)

Technological Advances Propel the Industry

Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality

Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention

Voice Recognition Systems Find Way

Select Product and Application Trends

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption

Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks

Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication

Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries

Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks

Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise

Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence

Automated Material Handling Equipment: An Opportunity Laden Market

Unit Load Systems to Lead Market Growth

Growth in Key End Use Industries

Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries

Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry

A Major End-Use Industry for AGVs

Increase in Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Material Handling Equipment

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries

Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions

Resurgence in Consumer Electronics Pushes Demand for Automated Systems

Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



