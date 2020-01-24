Global Material Handling Equipment Industry
Jan 24, 2020, 09:05 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
The global market for Material Handling Equipment is projected to reach US$190.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=PRN
3 billion by 2025, driven by the strong emphasis shed on production and operational efficiency and worker safety. The concept of "last mile" is widely popularized in supply chain management and transportation planning for its ability to increase customer satisfaction and profitability. Automation, optimization and delivery route planning are therefore vital strategies adopted by companies to improve their last mile performance. Of equal importance are the "first mile" operations involving indoor material handling on the plant floor. Raw material being the primary and most importance element in manufacturing needs to move through multiple stages of production and final packaging in a smooth and seamless manner to prevent logistical bottlenecks in production. Timely handling of materials is important to ensure that right materials in right quantities are delivered to the right locations at the right time. To ensure quality of the finished products, materials must also be handled with care to prevent and eliminate the risk of damage. Material handling is a repetitive and labor intensive activity well suited for automation as it reduces labor costs, enhances speed and efficiency of operations, and eliminates the risk of errors and material damage. Automation of material handling processes also has the benefit of making the workplace more safer. Automation will help eliminate accidents and occupational safety issues associated with manual labor contributing towards better worker safety, health, wellness, and reduced company expenditure on employee insurance and compensation. The importance of the financial savings that can accrue from ensuring conformance to safety regulations cannot be undermined especially against the backdrop where legislations are becoming stringent and exceedingly punitive.
- Efficient material handling therefore offers smart financial benefits in manufacturing and warehousing sectors. While in the manufacturing sector, demand is driven by automation of manufacturing processes against a backdrop of growing pressure to optimize raw material, resource and energy consumption, in the warehousing sector robust increase in urban logistics and a result of the boom in e-retailing is helping fuel growth. Growing popularity of same day deliveries for eCommerce fulfillment as a service differentiator is also strengthening the business case for mechanized and automated handling of materials. Also driving growth in the market is continuous technology developments and the resulting launch of sophisticated equipment with high levels of safety and well-researched ergonomics; and automation features that improve throughput and efficiencies. Other noteworthy trends include healthy demand for alternatives such as electric tugs and manual stackers given the high risk of employee accidents and fatalities related to manually operated forklifts; growing popularity of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) due to benefits such as reduced labor costs, lower risk of damage to products; rising investments in robotics research and development and launch of new equipment with smart capabilities. Material handling equipment range from engine powered industrial trucks, automated guided vehicles, rail guided vehicles, conveyors to cranes & hoists. One of the end-use industries in the spotlight is the food industry. With intense price competition in processed foods, revenues for food processors are falling, leading to greater emphasis on cost reduction and operational efficiency. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 66.7% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by factors such as increase in new warehouse establishments against the backdrop of improving global trade and domestic consumption; developing internet infrastructure and the resulting increase in e-commerce and urban logistics; and the Made in China (MIC) 2025 initiative that aims to bring the country's massive manufacturing and production sector into the forefront of global technology competitiveness
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, CLARK Material Handling International (CMHI), Daifuku Co. Ltd., Jervis B. Webb Company, Eisenmann SE, Flexlink AB, Honeywell Intelligrated, Hytrol Conveyor Co. Inc., Interroll Group, Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Liebherr Group, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc., Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH, Toyota Industries Corporation, Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V., Viastore Systems GmbH, WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=PRN
MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Material Handling Equipment - A Review
Ergonomics in Material Handling
Classification of Material Handling Equipment
Conveying Equipment
Industrial Trucks and Lifts
Hoists, Cranes, and Monorails
Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
Other Segments
Major Application Segments
Third-party Logistics
E-Commerce & General Merchandise
F&B Manufacturing & Retail
Consumer Durables
Other Applications
End-Use Markets: Brief Overview
Aerospace, Automobile and Shipping
Agriculture
Building and Construction
Electrical & Electronic Equipment
Industrial Machinery
Postal/Express Delivery
Warehousing
Industry Overview
Material Handling Equipment - An Integral Part of Supply Chain
Growth Drivers in Nutshell
Industrial Trucks & Lifts: Most Dominant Segment
3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail: Three Major Application Markets Driving Growth
Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market
Increasing Industrial & Infrastructural Activities
Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace
China Remains an Important Market
Demand for Automated MHE on Rise
Strong Focus on Worker Safety
Product innovations Hold Key to Success
Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and MHE Industry
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2
through 2020
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems
Competitive Landscape
Top 10 Global Material Handling Systems Providers by Total Revenues (2018)
Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials Handling Solutions
Select Mergers and Acquisitions (2016-2018)
Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model
Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations
Investment in Start-ups: Another Strategic Move
Global Industrial Lift Trucks Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company
Lift Trucks Market: Leading Players
Conveyers Market
Conveyor System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
CLARK Material Handling International (CMHI) (South Korea)
Columbus McKinnon Corp. (USA)
Crown Equipment Corporation (USA)
Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Jervis B. Webb Company (USA)
Eisenmann SE (Germany)
Flexlink AB (Sweden)
Honeywell Intelligrated (USA)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)
Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (USA)
Interroll Group (Switzerland)
Jungheinrich AG (Germany)
KION Group AG (Germany)
Dematic Group (USA)
Liebherr Group (Germany)
Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (USA)
Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)
SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH (Germany)
Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)
Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)
Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V. (The Netherlands)
Viastore Systems GmbH (Germany)
WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards Substantial Gains
Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines MHE
The Internet of Things Gains Prominence
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce
Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making
Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices
Mobility Devices Take Center Stage
Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway
3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain
Strong Demand for Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems
Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2019)
Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain
Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2019)
e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver
Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading Application Markets
Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B Industry
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability
Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems
Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions
Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from Omnichannel Commerce
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021)
Technological Advances Propel the Industry
Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality
Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention
Voice Recognition Systems Find Way
Select Product and Application Trends
Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment
Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility
Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption
Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks
Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication
Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries
Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks
Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise
Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence
Automated Material Handling Equipment: An Opportunity Laden Market
Unit Load Systems to Lead Market Growth
Growth in Key End Use Industries
Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market
Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs
Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries
Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries
Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry
A Major End-Use Industry for AGVs
Increase in Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Material Handling Equipment
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries
Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions
Resurgence in Consumer Electronics Pushes Demand for Automated Systems
Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Material Handling Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Material Handling Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Conveying Equipment (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Conveying Equipment (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Conveying Equipment (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Industrial Trucks & Lifts (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Industrial Trucks & Lifts (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Industrial Trucks & Lifts (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2
to 2017
Table 15: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Segments (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Segments (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Third-Party Logistics (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Third-Party Logistics (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Third-Party Logistics (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: E-Commerce & General Merchandise (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: E-Commerce & General Merchandise (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: E-Commerce & General Merchandise (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: F&B Manufacturing & Retail (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: F&B Manufacturing & Retail (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: F&B Manufacturing & Retail (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Consumer Durables (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Consumer Durables (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Consumer Durables (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Market Driven by Logistical Evolution
Replacement Sales to Drive Prospects
Consumers Upgrade to Smarter, Compact MHE
Expanding E-Commerce Industry: Positive Prospects for Automated Systems
E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021)
Autonomous Control & Robotics Find Favor in Material Handling Operations
Industry Witnesses Greater Adoption of AGVs
Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions
Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts
Competitive Landscape
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Material Handling Equipment Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Material Handling Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Material Handling Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: Canadian Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Material Handling Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Material Handling Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Material Handling Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: Japanese Market for Material Handling Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Material Handling Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Material Handling Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Market Overview
Infrastructure Investments Nurture Growth in Domestic MHE Market
Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets
China: A Fast Emerging Market for Hoists
Market Analytics
Table 52: Chinese Material Handling Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Material Handling Equipment Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Overview
European MHE Market Holds Promising Outlook
Increasing Investments in Automating Processes Benefits Automated MHE Market
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Material Handling Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Material Handling Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Material Handling Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 62: Material Handling Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Material Handling Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Material Handling Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Material Handling Equipment Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Material Handling Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 73: Material Handling Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Material Handling Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Material Handling Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Brief Market Overview
Italian MHE Manufacturers: Global Leaders in Quality and Customization
Market Analytics
Table 79: Italian Material Handling Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Material Handling Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
The Cranes Market
Market Analytics
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Material Handling Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Material Handling Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2
to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Material Handling Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Material Handling Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Material Handling Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Material Handling Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Material Handling Equipment Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Material Handling Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Material Handling Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 103: Rest of Europe Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 104: Material Handling Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Material Handling Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Material Handling Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview & Outlook
Aftermarket Robotic Component Witness High Demand
Direct Sales Emerges as Main Sales Channel
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Material Handling Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Material Handling Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Material Handling Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Material Handling Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Material Handling Equipment Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Material Handling Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Market Overview
Industrial Trucks and Lifts Dominate Market
Industrial Crane Market
Retail Outlets Offer Opportunities
New Technologies Find Favor
Eco-Friendly Equipment Takes Front Seat
Competitive Scenario: Highly Fragmented Market
Market Analytics
Market Analytics Table 125: Indian Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Material Handling Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Indian Material Handling Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Material Handling Equipment Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Material Handling Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 132: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Material Handling Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Material Handling Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Material Handling Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
LATIN AMERICA Table 143: Material Handling Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Material Handling Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Material Handling Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Material Handling Equipment Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 152: Material Handling Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Material Handling Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Material Handling Equipment Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Material Handling Equipment Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Material Handling Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Material Handling Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Material Handling Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Material Handling Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Columbia: Brief Overview
Market Analytics
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Material Handling Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Material Handling Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Material Handling Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 175: The Middle East Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Material Handling Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Material Handling Equipment Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Material Handling Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Material Handling Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Material Handling Equipment Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Material Handling Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Material Handling Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Iranian Material Handling Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 191: Material Handling Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Material Handling Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 194: Material Handling Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Material Handling Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Material Handling Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Material Handling Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 204: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 205: Material Handling Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Material Handling Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Material Handling Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Material Handling Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 213: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Material Handling Equipment Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Material Handling Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Material Handling Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 464 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 507)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article