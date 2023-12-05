Global Material Handling Equipment Market Report 2023-2030: Mobility Devices Take Center Stage, e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Material Handling Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $193 Billion by 2030



The global market for Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$127.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$193 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$79.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Forklifts segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report provides an overview of the material handling equipment (MHE) industry, discussing its classification into various categories such as conveyor systems, industrial trucks and forklifts, hoists and cranes, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), and others. It highlights major application segments of MHE, including third-party logistics, e-commerce, food and beverage manufacturing and retail, consumer durables, and more.

The document also presents an overview of end-use markets where material handling equipment is crucial, such as aerospace, automobile, shipping, agriculture, building and construction, electrical and electronic equipment, industrial machinery, postal and express delivery, and warehousing.

The report provides insights into the material handling equipment industry's growth drivers, technology trends, and the impact of GDP growth. It discusses the role of MHE in supply chains and highlights key segments like conveyor systems and forklifts. It also emphasizes the importance of worker safety and product innovations in the industry.

Regional market dynamics are explored, with a focus on North America and Asia as commanding regions. Developing countries, particularly China, are expected to drive growth in the MHE market. The report notes the increasing demand for automated material handling equipment and the importance of efficient order fulfillment systems due to urbanization.

The competitive landscape is analyzed, showcasing the top players in the global material handling systems market and their total revenues in 2018. It discusses how vendors are adopting acquisition strategies to offer innovative MHE solutions, recent market activities, changes in the business model, and investments in start-ups. The lift trucks and crane markets are also covered, highlighting key players in these segments.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID-19 Journey of Material Handling Equipment Industry

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards Substantial Gains

Recent Developments in Material Handling Automation

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling Equipment Market

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines The Internet of Things Gains Prominence

IIoT Applications in Material Handling Equipment

Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce

Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making

Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices

Mobility Devices Take Center Stage

Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway

3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain

Companies Improving Traceability and Enhancing Material Handling Efficiency

Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver

Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

e-commerce Bringing Changes in Supply Chain Management

Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading Application Markets

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B Industry

Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability

Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions

Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from Omnichannel Commerce

Technological Advances to Propel the Industry

Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality

Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention

Voice Recognition Systems Find Way

Select Product and Application Trends

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption

Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks

Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication

Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries

Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks

Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise

Lithium Batteries Emerge as Hottest Trend

Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence

Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut

Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role

Consumption Trends in Key End Use Industries

Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries

Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries

Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions

Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics Production Units

Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)

(In Million Units) Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market

Key Factors for Selecting a Material Handling System in Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 463 Featured)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. (ACE)

Alvan Blanch Development Co., Ltd.

ABC Equipment Rental

Acco Material Handling Solutions

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

Ace Industries, Inc.

AGVE AB

Air Process Systems & Conveyors Co., Inc.

Air Technical Industries, Inc.

Amerden Inc.

American Crane & Equipment Corporation

Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.

Apollo Group

All-Lifts, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0x8dm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets