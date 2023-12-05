Global Material Handling Equipment Market Report 2023-2030: Mobility Devices Take Center Stage, e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver

05 Dec, 2023, 11:15 ET
Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $193 Billion by 2030
The global market for Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$127.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$193 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$79.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Forklifts segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report provides an overview of the material handling equipment (MHE) industry, discussing its classification into various categories such as conveyor systems, industrial trucks and forklifts, hoists and cranes, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), and others. It highlights major application segments of MHE, including third-party logistics, e-commerce, food and beverage manufacturing and retail, consumer durables, and more.
The document also presents an overview of end-use markets where material handling equipment is crucial, such as aerospace, automobile, shipping, agriculture, building and construction, electrical and electronic equipment, industrial machinery, postal and express delivery, and warehousing.
The report provides insights into the material handling equipment industry's growth drivers, technology trends, and the impact of GDP growth. It discusses the role of MHE in supply chains and highlights key segments like conveyor systems and forklifts. It also emphasizes the importance of worker safety and product innovations in the industry.
Regional market dynamics are explored, with a focus on North America and Asia as commanding regions. Developing countries, particularly China, are expected to drive growth in the MHE market. The report notes the increasing demand for automated material handling equipment and the importance of efficient order fulfillment systems due to urbanization.
The competitive landscape is analyzed, showcasing the top players in the global material handling systems market and their total revenues in 2018. It discusses how vendors are adopting acquisition strategies to offer innovative MHE solutions, recent market activities, changes in the business model, and investments in start-ups. The lift trucks and crane markets are also covered, highlighting key players in these segments.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID-19 Journey of Material Handling Equipment Industry
- Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards Substantial Gains
- Recent Developments in Material Handling Automation
- Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling Equipment Market
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines The Internet of Things Gains Prominence
- IIoT Applications in Material Handling Equipment
- Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce
- Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making
- Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices
- Mobility Devices Take Center Stage
- Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway
- 3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain
- Companies Improving Traceability and Enhancing Material Handling Efficiency
- Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems
- Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
- Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain
- Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
- e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver
- Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
- e-commerce Bringing Changes in Supply Chain Management
- Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading Application Markets
- Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B Industry
- Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability
- Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems
- Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions
- Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from Omnichannel Commerce
- Technological Advances to Propel the Industry
- Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality
- Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention
- Voice Recognition Systems Find Way
- Select Product and Application Trends
- Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment
- Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility
- Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
- Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption
- Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks
- Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication
- Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries
- Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks
- Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise
- Lithium Batteries Emerge as Hottest Trend
- Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence
- Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut
- Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role
- Consumption Trends in Key End Use Industries
- Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
- Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market
- Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
- Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs
- Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
- Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries
- Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries
- Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
- Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries
- Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions
- Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics Production Units
- Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)
- Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market
- Key Factors for Selecting a Material Handling System in Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing
