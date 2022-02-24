Global Material Handling Equipment Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Daifuku, Flexlink and Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Material Handling Equipment Market Research Report by Product Type, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Material Handling Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 26.31 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 28.42 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% to reach USD 46.23 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Material Handling Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Automated Storage and Retrieval System, Bulk Material Handling Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Robotics, and Storage and Handling Equipment. The Automated Storage and Retrieval System is further studied across Mini load AS/RS and Unit load AS/RS.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Automotive, Aviation, Chemical, E-Commerce, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Semiconductor & Electronics.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Material Handling Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Material Handling Equipment Market, including Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Clark Material Handling Company, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dearborn Mid-West Company, Fives Group, Flexlink AB, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Honeywell Intelligrated, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., JBT Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, Kardex AG, KION Group AG, Knapp AG, KUKA AG, Liebherr-Intertrading AG, Mecalux S.A., Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Siemens AG, SSI Schaefer Group, System Logistics SPA, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Toyota Industries Corporation, Viastore Systems GmbH, and Witron Logistik + Informatik GmbH.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Material Handling Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Material Handling Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Material Handling Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Material Handling Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Material Handling Equipment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Material Handling Equipment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Material Handling Equipment Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Developing e-commerce and logistics industries all across the world

5.1.1.2. Growing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) in e-commerce

5.1.1.3. Rising demand for forklifts vehicles and other manageable tools from construction, and retail industries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High initial and maintenance costs of material handling equipment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising technological innovations and the adoption of automation in manufacturing activities

5.1.3.2. Expanding demand for high-quality robots from the automotive and healthcare sector

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Technical issues associated with the real-time data

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Material Handling Equipment Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automated Storage and Retrieval System

6.2.1. Mini load AS/RS

6.2.2. Unit load AS/RS

6.3. Bulk Material Handling Equipment

6.4. Industrial Trucks

6.5. Robotics

6.6. Storage and Handling Equipment



7. Material Handling Equipment Market, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Aviation

7.4. Chemical

7.5. E-Commerce

7.6. Food & Beverages

7.7. Pharmaceutical

7.8. Semiconductor & Electronics



8. Americas Material Handling Equipment Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Material Handling Equipment Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

12.2. Clark Material Handling Company

12.3. Columbus McKinnon Corporation

12.4. Crown Equipment Corporation

12.5. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

12.6. Dearborn Mid-West Company

12.7. Fives Group

12.8. Flexlink AB

12.9. Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

12.10. Honeywell Intelligrated

12.11. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

12.12. JBT Corporation

12.13. Jungheinrich AG

12.14. Kardex AG

12.15. KION Group AG

12.16. Knapp AG

12.17. KUKA AG

12.18. Liebherr-Intertrading AG

12.19. Mecalux S.A.

12.20. Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.

12.21. Murata Machinery, Ltd.

12.22. Siemens AG

12.23. SSI Schaefer Group

12.24. System Logistics SPA

12.25. TGW Logistics Group GmbH

12.26. Toyota Industries Corporation

12.27. Viastore Systems GmbH

12.28. Witron Logistik + Informatik GmbH



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfn3ct

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets