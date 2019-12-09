Global Material Handling Robotics Market Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity Report 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Material Handling Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global material handling robotics market is expected to reach $53.9 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.89%.



The software market will grow at 13.6% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.37% during the same period, advancing to 598.69 thousand units by 2026.



Highlighted with 93 tables and 110 figures, this 228-page report Global Material Handling Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global material handling robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global material handling robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kkp2i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

