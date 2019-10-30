Global Material Sciences Company, Isola, Names Travis Kelly President and CEO

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isola, designer and developer of copper-clad laminates and fabrication materials for multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), has appointed Travis Kelly president and chief executive officer. Kelly most recently served as global chief operating officer at Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company (affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management). During his tenure at the firm, Kelly led numerous Cerberus portfolio companies as chairman, chief executive officer and other executive-level positions. He led the diligence process to bring Isola into the Cerberus portfolio and has been associated with the company since December 2018, as executive vice chairman of Isola's board of directors and interim CEO.

"Isola has been around since 1912 in large part due to strong innovation and a talented and dedicated workforce," Kelly said. "The electronics industry is witnessing a revolution – with the introduction of 5G, the increased focus on automotive safety and electrification of vehicles. Isola is well-positioned to meet the challenges of our industry with new and innovative products," he added.

Isola recently relocated its corporate offices, R&D and manufacturing operations to a modern 118,000-square-foot facility in Chandler, Ariz., optimized to serve the quick-turn PCB market, which drives significant product innovation in North America and globally.

Kelly is an operationally oriented executive with multi-industry experience – skilled in building, strengthening and leading companies in various start-up, turnaround, stable and high-growth situations. He has held numerous C-level roles with companies in industries, including technology, retail entertainment, industrial, automotive and digital advertising. In 2017, he received Private Equity International's 2017 PEI Award for operational excellence among upper mid-market companies in the Americas for his leadership in a company turnaround.

Kelly is an honors graduate of the University of Windsor and earned his MBA from the Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University. He also completed professional development studies at Harvard Business School.

Isola Group designs, manufactures and markets copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepregs used to fabricate advanced multilayer printed circuit boards (PCB). The company's global footprint includes eight manufacturing facilities, three research centers and four regional corporate offices located in Asia, Europe and the U.S. Isola Group's materials are used in computers, networking and communications equipment, high-end consumer electronics, and in automotive, aerospace, military and medical components.

Contact: Sean Mirshafiei - (818) 312-7068 - sean.mirshafiei@isola-group.com

