Global Maternity & Personal Care Market Predicted to Make a Strong Come Back After Pandemic Debacle with a CAGR of 6.5% in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [260-Pages] | Commended by Research Dive

The global maternity & personal care market is expected to witness prominent growth by 2031, owing to the growing awareness of people about their health & hygiene. Regionally, the North America region is expected to dominate the market

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Maternity & Personal Care Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global maternity & personal care market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $106,499.9 million, rising exponentially with a CAGR of 6.5% over the estimated timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Maternity & Personal Care Market

The report has divided the maternity & personal care market into the following segments:

Product Category: skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others

End-User: male, female, and children and infants

Maternal Apparel: daywear, nightwear, and inner wears

Personal Care: stretch marks minimizer, body restructuring gels, itching prevention creams, skin toning creams, and others

Distribution Channel: supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment Product Category Skin Care – Biggest market share in 2021 The rising demand for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers and the growing ability of social media to quickly empower consumers are expected to propel the growth of this market sub-segment further. End-User Female – Highest market share in 2021 The growing demand for the highest quality maternity products such as maternity apparel and personal care products including stretch mark removal creams and moisturizers among females is expected to fuel the sub-segment forward. Maternal Apparel Daywear – Maximum market share in 2021 The increasing number of working women and the rising demand for trendy yet comfortable maternity apparel are anticipated to push the market sub-segment forward. Personal Care Stretch Marks Minimizer – Highest market share in 2021 The increasing consciousness among women about their looks and health during their pregnancy and the availability of products to control the occurrence of stretch marks are the major factors expected to bolster the market sub-segment. Distribution Channel Online – Largest market share in 2021 The growing trend of online shopping among people and the availability of various products on online sites at a lower price and with exciting discounts and better review analysis is predicted to augment the market sub-segment forward. Region North America – To have the dominant market share by 2031 The increasing demand for maternity & personal care products among individuals in this region is predicted to drive the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Maternity & Personal Care Market

The increasing awareness of people and pregnant women about the importance of maintaining good health and hygiene is predicted to boost the growth of the maternity & personal care market over the estimated timeframe. Moreover, the increasing number of working women and their rising affordability for expensive yet healthy products are further expected to foster market growth during the analysis period. However, the harmful effects of chemical & synthetic products on the skin may impede the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The growing preference for organic maternity & personal care products among women across the globe is expected to create massive growth opportunities for the market over the analysis period. Additionally, the increasing awareness among people about the harmful effects of using chemical-based personal care products and the rising living standards and spending on organic personal care products by individuals in both developed and developing countries are expected to upsurge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Maternity & Personal Care Market

The rise of the novel coronavirus has badly impacted the maternity & personal care market, likewise various other industries. This is mainly due to the closure of several industries including consumer goods such as cosmetics, due to the rapid spread of the deadly virus. Moreover, the stringent restrictions imposed by the governments on travel, social gathering, and transportation have disrupted the supply chain over the pandemic. In addition, the panic purchasing behavior of people has affected the supply of goods and services over the crisis.

Key Players of the Global Maternity & Personal Care Market

The major players of the market include

Estée Lauder

Johnson & Johnson

Amoralia

P&G

Seraphine

Unilever

Isabella Oliver

Kaya

Mama Mio Inc

Jubilant Ingrevia

Destination Maternity Corporation

Edgewell personal care

These players are broadly working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to procure a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in November 2021, Edgewell Personal Care Company, an American multinational consumer products company announced its acquisition of Billie Inc., a renowned U.S.-based consumer brand company. With this acquisition, Billie aimed to enhance its consumer-centric, digital capabilities to elevate its presence in the important mid-tier value segment of women's shaving in the U.S.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Maternity & Personal Care Market:

