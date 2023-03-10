NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Mattresses Market to Reach $102.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mattresses estimated at US$53.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2022-2030. Innerspring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$36.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Memory Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR

The Mattresses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mattresses - Addressing the Basic Human Need, Sleep

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Growth Drivers in a Nut Shell

Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth

Market for Innerspring and Hybrid Mattresses Exhibit

Significant Growth

Specialty Mattresses Post Stronger Growth

Foam and Latex Mattresses Exhibit Significant Demand

Mattress Production Scenario

Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase

Ranking of Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase

Mattresses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amerisleep (USA)

Casper Sleep Inc. (USA)

Corsicana Bedding, Inc. (USA)

Innocor, Inc. (USA)

King Koil (USA)

Kingsdown, Inc. (USA)

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Relyon Limited (UK)

Restonic Mattress Corporation (USA)

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (USA)

Sleep Number Corporation (USA)

Silentnight Group Ltd. (UK)

Spring Air International (USA)

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Factors Driving Growth of the Mattresses Market

Ballooning Global Population & Increasing Urbanities Offer

Significant Growth Opportunities

Increasing Home Refurbishment Projects & Growing Home Ownership

to Spur Growth

Rising Incidence of Back Related Disorders to Benefit Market

Prospects

Rapid Expansion of Healthcare Industry Continues to Fuel Growth

Expansion of Hospitality Sector Bodes Well for the Market

Customization Bolsters Market Growth for Mattresses

Multi-Functional Mattresses to Drive Future Growth

Innovations Spur Growth

Innovative Raw Materials

Edge to Edge Coils

Micro Coils

Beds with Smart Technology

Gel Mattresses

Mattress with Temperature Control Capability

Advancements in Foam Mattresses

Nanofoam Mattresses

Customized Mattresses

Optimized Mattress Blocks

Good Recovery and Limited Offerings

Select innovative Mattress Rollouts

Entering the Age of Smart Mattresses

Mattresses with LED Lights

Mattress with Body Massage Feature

Mattresses with Biometric Sensors

Setting the Right Temperature

Mattress with Pressure Sensing Capabilities

The Rise of the Bed-in-a-Box Concept

Blurring Lines of Distinction between Specialty and Traditional

Mattresses

Startups Infuse Excitement

Aggressive Strategies of Tech Start-ups

Extending Presence to Physical Locations

Physical Stores Dominate Overall Sales

Innovative Take on Personalization of Mattresses

Future Mattress Machinery to include Highly Automated Robots

and Smart Machines

Higher Preference for Environment-Friendly/Green Mattresses

Organic Materials Drive the Mattress Market

100% Latex Bedding Grows in Demand

Mattress Making Gets Easier with Innovative Technologies

Pocket Spring Mattresses Remain Popular

Gel Mattresses Evolve as a Comfort Option

Allergen Protection Gains Focus

Manufacturers Look to Engage Consumers' Visual & Olfactory Senses

Mattress Manufacturers Embrace Advanced Components for

Temperature Regulation

Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow

Modified Latex Foams

Use of Gel Component or Gel Foams

Phase-Change Materials to Store Latent Heat

Innovative Textiles for Mattresses

Mattresses with Electronic Cooling and Heating Systems

Use of Innerspring Cores

Thicker Mattresses Grow in Demand

Need for Electricity Conservation by Waterbeds Offers New Food

for Thought

Consumer Interest Grows in Oversized Beds and Mattresses

Comfort and Softness in Mattress is in Vogue

More Focus on Comfort

Traditional Futon Mattress Market Evolve with Changing Times

Full-Sized Beds and Mattresses in Demand for Children

Manufacturers & Suppliers Jostle to Offer Premium Bedding Products

Mattress Upholstery Influences Buying Trends

Opportunities Await Mattress Tapes Market

Mattresses Evolve Constantly on the Backdrop of Innovations

Manufacturers Eye Innovative Fibers Varieties

Recycled Material for Mattress

Fire-Resistant Fibers for Mattresses

Renewable Fibers for Mattresses

Noteworthy Trends in Mattress Ticking Market

Focus on Foundation and Border Options

Demand for Modern Designs and Looks

Bolder Borders

Use of Exciting Color Schemes

Fabrics to Improve Comfort and Feel

Ready to Use Covers

All-In-One Knit Fabrics

Coordination across Different Products

Fabrics with Performance Features

Mattress Manufacturers Targeting Millennials

Mattress Brands Tapping Social Media

