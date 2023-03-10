Global Mattresses Market to Reach $102.8 Billion by 2030
Mar 10, 2023, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Mattresses Market to Reach $102.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mattresses estimated at US$53.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2022-2030. Innerspring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$36.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Memory Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Mattresses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 269 Featured)
- Casper Sleep Inc.
- Corsicana Bedding Inc.
- Innocor Inc.
- King Koil
- Kingsdown Inc.
- Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.
- Relyon Limited
- Restonic Mattress Corporation
- Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
- Silentnight Group Ltd.
- Sleep Number Corporation
- Spring Air International
- Tempur Sealy International Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Mattresses - Addressing the Basic Human Need, Sleep
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
Growth Drivers in a Nut Shell
Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
Market for Innerspring and Hybrid Mattresses Exhibit
Significant Growth
Specialty Mattresses Post Stronger Growth
Foam and Latex Mattresses Exhibit Significant Demand
Mattress Production Scenario
Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase
Ranking of Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase
Mattresses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amerisleep (USA)
Casper Sleep Inc. (USA)
Corsicana Bedding, Inc. (USA)
Innocor, Inc. (USA)
King Koil (USA)
Kingsdown, Inc. (USA)
Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Relyon Limited (UK)
Restonic Mattress Corporation (USA)
Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (USA)
Sleep Number Corporation (USA)
Silentnight Group Ltd. (UK)
Spring Air International (USA)
Tempur Sealy International Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Factors Driving Growth of the Mattresses Market
Ballooning Global Population & Increasing Urbanities Offer
Significant Growth Opportunities
Increasing Home Refurbishment Projects & Growing Home Ownership
to Spur Growth
Rising Incidence of Back Related Disorders to Benefit Market
Prospects
Rapid Expansion of Healthcare Industry Continues to Fuel Growth
Expansion of Hospitality Sector Bodes Well for the Market
Customization Bolsters Market Growth for Mattresses
Multi-Functional Mattresses to Drive Future Growth
Innovations Spur Growth
Innovative Raw Materials
Edge to Edge Coils
Micro Coils
Beds with Smart Technology
Gel Mattresses
Mattress with Temperature Control Capability
Advancements in Foam Mattresses
Nanofoam Mattresses
Customized Mattresses
Optimized Mattress Blocks
Good Recovery and Limited Offerings
Select innovative Mattress Rollouts
Entering the Age of Smart Mattresses
Mattresses with LED Lights
Mattress with Body Massage Feature
Mattresses with Biometric Sensors
Setting the Right Temperature
Mattress with Pressure Sensing Capabilities
The Rise of the Bed-in-a-Box Concept
Blurring Lines of Distinction between Specialty and Traditional
Mattresses
Startups Infuse Excitement
Aggressive Strategies of Tech Start-ups
Extending Presence to Physical Locations
Physical Stores Dominate Overall Sales
Innovative Take on Personalization of Mattresses
Future Mattress Machinery to include Highly Automated Robots
and Smart Machines
Higher Preference for Environment-Friendly/Green Mattresses
Organic Materials Drive the Mattress Market
100% Latex Bedding Grows in Demand
Mattress Making Gets Easier with Innovative Technologies
Pocket Spring Mattresses Remain Popular
Gel Mattresses Evolve as a Comfort Option
Allergen Protection Gains Focus
Manufacturers Look to Engage Consumers' Visual & Olfactory Senses
Mattress Manufacturers Embrace Advanced Components for
Temperature Regulation
Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow
Modified Latex Foams
Use of Gel Component or Gel Foams
Phase-Change Materials to Store Latent Heat
Innovative Textiles for Mattresses
Mattresses with Electronic Cooling and Heating Systems
Use of Innerspring Cores
Thicker Mattresses Grow in Demand
Need for Electricity Conservation by Waterbeds Offers New Food
for Thought
Consumer Interest Grows in Oversized Beds and Mattresses
Comfort and Softness in Mattress is in Vogue
More Focus on Comfort
Traditional Futon Mattress Market Evolve with Changing Times
Full-Sized Beds and Mattresses in Demand for Children
Manufacturers & Suppliers Jostle to Offer Premium Bedding Products
Mattress Upholstery Influences Buying Trends
Opportunities Await Mattress Tapes Market
Mattresses Evolve Constantly on the Backdrop of Innovations
Manufacturers Eye Innovative Fibers Varieties
Recycled Material for Mattress
Fire-Resistant Fibers for Mattresses
Renewable Fibers for Mattresses
Noteworthy Trends in Mattress Ticking Market
Focus on Foundation and Border Options
Demand for Modern Designs and Looks
Bolder Borders
Use of Exciting Color Schemes
Fabrics to Improve Comfort and Feel
Ready to Use Covers
All-In-One Knit Fabrics
Coordination across Different Products
Fabrics with Performance Features
Mattress Manufacturers Targeting Millennials
Mattress Brands Tapping Social Media
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
