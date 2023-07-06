Global Mayonnaise Market 2023 to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Convenient and Quick Meals Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mayonnaise Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mayonnaise market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.4% during 2023-2030.

This report on global mayonnaise market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global mayonnaise market by segmenting the market based on type, packaging, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the mayonnaise market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Convenient and Quick Meals

Paradigm Shift Towards Vegan Diet

Growing Westernization

Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

Increasing Prominence of Natural Products

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

The C.F. Sauer Company

Unilever PLC (Hellmann's)

Remia C.V

Dr. Oetker GmbH,

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

American Garden

Cremica Food Industries Ltd

Newman's Own

The Best Foods, Inc.

Market Segmentation

by Type

Unflavoured

Flavoured

by Packaging

Glass Jars

Plastic Containers

Pouches

by End Use

HORECA

Household

by Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Other Retail Stores

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

