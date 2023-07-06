Global Mayonnaise Market 2023 to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Convenient and Quick Meals Drives Growth

06 Jul, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mayonnaise Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mayonnaise market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.4% during 2023-2030.
This report on global mayonnaise market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global mayonnaise market by segmenting the market based on type, packaging, end use, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the mayonnaise market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Convenient and Quick Meals
- Paradigm Shift Towards Vegan Diet
- Growing Westernization
Challenges
- Fluctuating Raw Material Costs
- Increasing Prominence of Natural Products
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Companies Mentioned
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Kraft Heinz Company
- The C.F. Sauer Company
- Unilever PLC (Hellmann's)
- Remia C.V
- Dr. Oetker GmbH,
- Del Monte Foods, Inc.
- American Garden
- Cremica Food Industries Ltd
- Newman's Own
- The Best Foods, Inc.
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Unflavoured
- Flavoured
by Packaging
- Glass Jars
- Plastic Containers
- Pouches
by End Use
- HORECA
- Household
by Distribution Channel
- Modern Trade
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Other Retail Stores
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
