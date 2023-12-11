Global Mayors Gather in Guangzhou to Discuss Urban Innovation and Development Strategies

News provided by

Guangzhou Foreign Affairs Office

11 Dec, 2023, 04:53 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter comes late in Guangzhou, where lush trees and blooming flowers still grace the gardens. It is in this beautiful City of Flowers the Global Mayors' Forum is taking place. On December 8, the 2023 Global Mayors' Forum, co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) and World Association of Major Metropolises (Metropolis), was kicked off in Guangzhou, attracting over 800 representatives representing 65 cities in 37 countries and 9 international organizations, including 23 incumbent governors or mayors. At the opening ceremony, speakers representing different cities and international organizations made remarks, recognizing the contribution of the Global Mayors' Forum and the Guangzhou Award to urban innovation and sustainable development.

The theme of 2023 Global Mayors' Forum is "High-quality Growth with Urban Innovation and City-to-city Cooperation". In the next two days, representatives from home and abroad will attend seven sub-forums to discuss topics of "Coordinated Development of Bay Areas and City Clusters", "High-Level Urban Opening-Up --- Global Cities Evaluation", "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy", "Green Cities and Resilient Communities", "Urban Cultural and Historical Heritage", "New Philosophies in Urban Planning and Construction", "Urban Social Safety Nets and Community Governance", and participate in international exchanges activities including city tours and Mayors'Dialogue. They will explore new methods, concepts and ideas in promoting high-quality development of urban governance, and how to build high-quality partnership between cities to create a new era for development of global cities.

In recent years, Guangzhou has been promoting multilateral exchanges and cooperation at city level, establishing itself as a firm participant, active promoter and important contributor to the innovation of global urban governance. The opening of the 2023 Global Mayors' Forum provides an showcase for Guangzhou to present China's achievements of reform and opening-up to the wider world and an opportunity for the international community to witness such achievements.

SOURCE Guangzhou Foreign Affairs Office

Also from this source

Félicitations ! Xianning, en Chine, reçoit le titre de « Ville de votre choix » et cinq villes remportent le 6e Prix international de Guangzhou pour l'innovation urbaine

Dans la nuit du 7 décembre 2023, la cérémonie de remise du 6e Prix international de Guangzhou pour l'innovation urbaine (Prix de Guangzhou) s'est...

Xianning, China, reclama el honor de ser "Ciudad de su Elección"

En la noche del 7 de diciembre de 2023, se celebró en el Centro Internacional de Congresos Yuexiu de Guangzhou la ceremonia de entrega del sexto...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.