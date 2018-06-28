Global MDO Films Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.7% Between 2018 - 2026: Transparency Market Research

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



There are several benefits offered by MDO films which boost the growth of global MDO films market. Manufacturers of MDO films have enabled packaging manufactures to significantly lower down their costs while gaining an improved packaging material with several benefits such as enhanced mechanical properties, optical properties, barrier properties etc. MDO films are low density films that have the highest yield for any polymer. This enables MDO films to be more cost effective than its alternative packaging solutions. Furthermore, growing demand for enhanced shelf life of food products has created high demand for high moisture barriers in packaging films.

The global MDO films market has witnessed significant growth over the past few decades, due to increase in consumption of MDO films in packaging. The global MDO films market has been segmented into material type, manufacturing process, application, end use industry and region. By material type, polyethylene terephthalate segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. However, by manufacturing process, cast films segment is expected to expand by 1.2x by the end of 2022. By application, food & beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global MDO films market during the forecast period.

Among geographic market segments, North America market for MDO films is anticipated to lead the global MDO films market and Europe MDO films market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.9%, during the forecast period.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global MDO films market. The companies that have been profiled are - Avery Dennison Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, CCL Industries Inc., NOWOFOL Kunststoffprodukte GmbH & Co. KG, UPM Raflatac Inc., Polythene UK Ltd., Borealis AG, Trico Specialty Films LLC, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Davis-Standard, LLC, LA Plastpacks Pvt. Ltd., and Polysack Plastic Industries Ltd.

The report analyses the key drivers and restraints, as well as the MDO films market trends, and performs impact analysis based on the average weighted model.

Globally, the MDO films market has been segmented on the basis of material type, manufacturing process, application, end use industry and region. The segmentation is as follows:

By Material Type

Polypropylene (PP)

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE)

Linear density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyamide (PA)

Ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Others (polystyrene (PS), etc.)

By Manufacturing Process

Cast films

Blown films

By Application

Bags & Pouches

Shrink Labels

Shrink Wrap

Agro Textile

Tapes

Liners

Others

By End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Homecare

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

