Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Home Chef, Plated & Sun Basket

The global meal kit delivery service market to grow at a CAGR of 20.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for gluten-free meal kits. Gluten is a protein available in several grains. The growing awareness of the health effects of gluten is encouraging the consumers to seek and consume gluten-free food products. Individuals suffering from celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity are the primary consumers of gluten-free food.

According to the report, one driver in the market is cost-effective solution when compared to eating out. The global meat kit delivery service market is growing at a high rate, which can eventually affect the dine-in restaurant business. Consumers look for convenience in their eating routine, along with sustainably sourced food at affordable prices.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in food community prices. Raw materials such as vegetables, sugar, grains, meat, salt, and dairy products are integral in the market. Any shortage due to reasons such as adverse weather conditions and natural calamities impacts the growth of the market. Bad and unsuitable climatic conditions impact the crop production globally, that subsequently impacts the crop prices.

