Global Meal Kit Market Analysis Report (2019-2025) Featuring Blue Apron, Goodfood, HelloFresh, Marley Spoon, and Home Chef
Dec 19, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meal Kit Market Global Analysis by Country, Ordering Method (Online, Offline), Category (Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), Type (Fresh Food, Process Food) & Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a complete analysis of global meal kit market. The Global Meal Kit Market is estimated to surpass US$ 15.5 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
In the United States and European region, the demand for processed meal kit is observed. The global food processing meal kit market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The main factors driving the global market for meal kit are; the world's rising working professional, Preference for nutritional comfort, Changes in the operation of food service, growing urban population, Tendency to reduce food waste, Customers looking for quick service in the collection and purchase of food products, The increasing availability of fresh food items, Increasing trend of the idea of meal kit, Adoption of trouble-free preparation of food by working professional and increasing number of kitchen-savvy customers etc.
United Sates holds the Major Share in the Global Meal Kit Market
In this report, we have done complete assessment of top countries in the global meal kit market. The country we have covered are: United States, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Others The report provides all the historical and forecast market value for each country. United Sates holds the major share in the global meal kit market.
Non-Vegetarian Segment Dominates the Global Meal Kit Market
In this report we have covered market by product category. Two types of market covered in this report: vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Non-Vegetarian market is dominating however vegetarian market is also playing a significant role in this market place.
Online Market is growing Tremendously
Online market is growing tremendously in the global meal kit market due to rising internet penetration across all parts of the world, growing tech-savvy population and availability of cheaper smartphones especially in the developing countries. Digital boom has created positive impacts on this market place. Offline is still favorable shopping method for those consumers who are not interested in subscription models.
By Country - Global Meal Kit Market
- United States
- Canada
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Others
By Category - Global Meal Kit Market
- Vegetarian
- Non-Vegetarian
By Type - Global Meal Kit Market
- Fresh Food
- Process Food
By Ordering Methods - Global Meal Kit Market
- Offline Meal Kit
- Online Meal Kit
Company Analysis
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.
- Goodfood
- HelloFresh
- Marley Spoon Inc.
- Home Chef (Acquired by Kroger Co.)
