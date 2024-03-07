Global Meal Replacement Sports and Energy Products Report 2024: Fad or Trend - Market Value will Rise from $6.2 billion in 2019 to $7.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meal Replacement Sports and Energy Products - Fad or Trend?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market value of meal replacement products will rise from $6.2 billion in 2019 to $7.9 billion by 2027, fueled by demand for convenience and concerns about physical health and fitness.

This report explores the rise of meal replacement products, and implications for brands in the sector.

Meal replacement products have proliferated in recent years, as consumers have increasingly sought convenient but healthy on-the-go meal options.



Scope

The US is the biggest market for meal replacement products, followed by China , India , and Japan .

, , and . Middle East and African consumers show the greatest intent to engage with active nutrition products over the next three months, highlighting an opportunity for brands to target emerging markets.

and African consumers show the greatest intent to engage with active nutrition products over the next three months, highlighting an opportunity for brands to target emerging markets. Generation Z and Y consumers are most likely to seek active nutrition products to address physical fitness and health concerns.

Appeal of meal replacement products is high given health-boosting and convenience properties, which the majority of global consumers see as essential or nice-to-have product features.

Manufacturers leverage a wide range of nutrients and vitamins to target consumers looking to improve physical health.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Meal Replacement Products



2. Audience



3. Motivations



4. Target Consumers



5. Has Interest Peaked in Some Markets?



6. Innovation Examples



7. Take-Outs

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Huel

MyProtein

ProteinWorks

PhD Nutrition

Ally

Warrior Raw

MuscleBlaze

