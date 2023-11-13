Global Measurement While Drilling (MWD) Market Industry Trends and Forecast, 2018-2028: Rising Energy Demand and Technological Advances Drive MWD Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Measurement While Drilling Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global measurement while drilling market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, 2024-2028. The anticipated expanding oil and gas exploration operations are linked to the sizeable growth. Heavy reliance on conventional fuels has resulted from ever rising energy demand. As a result, the expanding tendency has prompted the major market participants to step up their exploration efforts for unconventional sources like tight and shale gas.

Market Growth Drivers:

  • Rising Energy Demand: Escalating energy requirements driving the need for oil and gas explorations.
  • Technological Advancements: Innovations like Schlumberger's GyroSphere MEMS gyro-while-drilling service elevating drilling efficiency.
  • North American Dominance: The region's market is propelled by robust shale gas production and stable oil prices.

Market Projections:

  • Consistent Expansion: The MWD market is expected to grow steadily through the forecast period.
  • US Market Estimation: The market size in the US stood at USD 1.2 billion in 2019.

Market Trends:

  • Increased Drilling Activity: A significant uptick in North American rig counts signals a thriving market.
  • Shale Gas Developments: Canada's leverage of its shale reserves indicates a promising outlook for MWD market growth.

Market Restraints:

  • Economic Downturns: The recent oil and gas industry slump had a negative impact, but recovery trends are now visible.

Segmentation and Analysis:

  • Location-Based Insights: Differentiation between onshore and offshore activities, including deepwater and ultra-deepwater.
  • Well Type Specifics: Horizontal, directional, and vertical drilling market segmentation.

Key Market Participants:

  • Schlumberger Limited
  • Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.
  • Baker Huges Company
  • Weatherford International plc
  • Nabors Corporate Services, Inc.
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Cathedral Energy Services
  • Gyrodata
  • Cougar Drilling Solutions
  • Newsco.
  • Target Well Control
  • COSL - China Oilfield Services Limited

Report Offerings:

  • In-depth market segmentation.
  • Comprehensive regional analysis.
  • Industry trends and growth drivers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npzwm4

