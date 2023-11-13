Global Measurement While Drilling (MWD) Market Industry Trends and Forecast, 2018-2028: Rising Energy Demand and Technological Advances Drive MWD Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Measurement While Drilling Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global measurement while drilling market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, 2024-2028. The anticipated expanding oil and gas exploration operations are linked to the sizeable growth. Heavy reliance on conventional fuels has resulted from ever rising energy demand. As a result, the expanding tendency has prompted the major market participants to step up their exploration efforts for unconventional sources like tight and shale gas.

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Energy Demand: Escalating energy requirements driving the need for oil and gas explorations.

Escalating energy requirements driving the need for oil and gas explorations. Technological Advancements: Innovations like Schlumberger's GyroSphere MEMS gyro-while-drilling service elevating drilling efficiency.

Innovations like Schlumberger's GyroSphere MEMS gyro-while-drilling service elevating drilling efficiency. North American Dominance: The region's market is propelled by robust shale gas production and stable oil prices.

Market Projections:

Consistent Expansion: The MWD market is expected to grow steadily through the forecast period.

The MWD market is expected to grow steadily through the forecast period. US Market Estimation: The market size in the US stood at USD 1.2 billion in 2019.

Market Trends:

Increased Drilling Activity: A significant uptick in North American rig counts signals a thriving market.

A significant uptick in North American rig counts signals a thriving market. Shale Gas Developments: Canada's leverage of its shale reserves indicates a promising outlook for MWD market growth.

Market Restraints:

Economic Downturns: The recent oil and gas industry slump had a negative impact, but recovery trends are now visible.

Segmentation and Analysis:

Location-Based Insights: Differentiation between onshore and offshore activities, including deepwater and ultra-deepwater.

Differentiation between onshore and offshore activities, including deepwater and ultra-deepwater. Well Type Specifics: Horizontal, directional, and vertical drilling market segmentation.

Key Market Participants:

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

Baker Huges Company

Weatherford International plc

Nabors Corporate Services, Inc.

National Oilwell Varco

Cathedral Energy Services

Gyrodata

Cougar Drilling Solutions

Newsco.

Target Well Control

COSL - China Oilfield Services Limited

Report Offerings:

In-depth market segmentation.

Comprehensive regional analysis.

Industry trends and growth drivers.

