Global Meat Substitutes Market Study 2019-2024 - Market Set to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2024
Dec 10, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global meat substitutes market size was valued at US$ 4.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
Currently, soy, tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP) and seitan are the most common types of meat substitutes available in the market. They are usually processed with various food additives, emulsifiers, coloring and leavening agents to enhance their flavor, texture and shelf-life.
The increasing health awareness, along with a growing preference for vegetarian foods amongst consumers, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to various health benefits, such as reduction of blood sugar levels, meat substitutes are gaining immense popularity across the globe. The emerging trend of veganism and growing awareness regarding the environmental impact of animals farming for meat production is encouraging consumers to incorporate meat substitutes in their daily diet.
The market is further driven by favorable campaigns on animal welfare, which aim at promoting the adoption of all plant foods such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices. Moreover, the development of the organized retail sector and online retail portals for seamless distribution of meat substitute products is also creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global meat substitutes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global meat substitutes industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the category?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global meat substitutes industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global meat substitutes industry?
- What is the structure of the global meat substitutes industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global meat substitutes industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Meat Substitutes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Source
5.5 Market Breakup by Category
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Tofu & Tofu Ingredients
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Tempeh
6.3 Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)
6.4 Seitan
6.5 Quorn
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Soy
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Wheat
7.3 Mycoprotein
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Category
8.1 Frozen
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Refrigerated
8.3 Shelf-Stable
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Health and Food Stores
9.3 Convenience Stores
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia Pacific
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.3 North America
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 The Nisshin Oillio Group
15.3.2 DuPont
15.3.3 Archer Daniels Midland
15.3.4 Amy's Kitchen
15.3.5 Conagra Brands
15.3.6 Quorn Foods
15.3.7 Cauldron Foods
15.3.8 Campbell Soup Company
15.3.9 VBites
15.3.10 Blue Chip Group
15.3.11 Field Roast
15.3.12 Garden Protein International
15.3.13 LightLife
15.3.14 Sweet Earth Foods
15.3.15 MGP Ingredients
15.3.16 Tofurky
15.3.17 Meatless
15.3.18 Sonic Biochem Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t49l1
