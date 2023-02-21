Global Meat Substitutes Strategic Business Report 2023: Technological Advancements in Processing and Extrusion Processes to Boost Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Substitutes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Meat Substitutes estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Tofu, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tempeh segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $536.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Meat Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$536.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$497.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Meat Substitutes: Potential as Future of Non-Meat Foods

Health Benefits to Spur Demand for Meat Analogs

Market Benefits from the Growing Popularity of Vegan & Flexitarian Diets

Meat Substitutes: Potential Role in Addressing Global Food Security, Safety and Sustainability

Rising Demand for Plant-based Meat Products Among Millennials Boosts Market Prospects

Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases and Chronic Medical Conditions Transform Dietary Preferences in Favor of Meat Substitutes

Rising Demand for Pea Protein Ingredients

Soy Protein: An Important Meat Substitute

Wheat Proteins Emerging as an Important Low-Fat Food

Growing Demand for Edible Fungus

Tofu: Widespread Use in Plant-based Burgers & Patties

Tempeh Market Benefits from Health Benefits of Fermented Foods

Technological Advancements in Processing and Extrusion Processes to Boost Market

Challenges Facing Meat Substitutes Market

