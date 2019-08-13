Global Mechanical Seals Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This research service analyzes current and future trends in the global mechanical seals market across various industries.

This study is based on end-user industries (oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, metals & mining, power generation, water & wastewater, and others) within the global mechanical seals market. The data is also segmented by product types (pusher seals, non-pusher seals, and dry seals) and regions.

At the global level, the products are segmented further by sub-product types.Pusher seals are segmented as single, dual and split, while non-pusher seals are segmented as elastomer and metal bellows.

In addition, this research outlines the competitive structure and market share analysis of major participants at the global and end-user segment levels.With 2018 as the base year, the research provides estimates of the market size and future growth prospects up to 2023. For this purpose, a specific methodology is followed that includes discussions with product management teams of seal manufacturers that are supported by secondary research.

