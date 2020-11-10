Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Industry

Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market to Reach $31.5 Billion by 2027

Nov 10, 2020, 10:20 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mechanized Irrigation Systems estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.6% over the period 2020-2027. Central Pivot, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lateral Move segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.


The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18% CAGR

The Mechanized Irrigation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 384-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Alkhorayef Group
  • Driptech India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Hunter Industries, Inc.
  • Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
  • Lindsay Corporation
  • Mahindra Agri Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • Nelson Irrigation Corporation
  • Netafim USA
  • North American Pipe Corporation
  • Pierce Corporation
  • Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt., Ltd.
  • Rain Bird Corporation.
  • Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.
  • The Toro Company
  • T-L Irrigation Company
  • Valmont Industries, Inc.


I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mechanized Irrigation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
