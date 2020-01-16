Global Media & Entertainment Video Transcoders Market Study, 2018-2025 - Growth Opportunities in Codec Wars; Optimizing the AR/VR Experience; Build, Buy or Partner; and Live Video Skyrockets
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Media and Entertainment Video Transcoders Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study is an update to the global media and entertainment (M&E) video transcoders research with a base year of 2018.
For the purpose of this study, the report has identified two main segments for video transcoding: production and multiscreen/video on demand (VOD).
Video transcoding customers classified in the production segment use video transcoding in applications of post-production and archiving and the customers are mostly post-production studios. The multiscreen/VOD segment comprises Pay-TV operators, over-the-top (OTT) service providers, broadcasters, and Internet-only video services.
Multiscreen/VOD transcoding typically involves the creation of optimized video streams for unicast or multicast distribution of video to primary screens, connected computers, devices, and second/third screens. Video transcoding solutions are found in hardware, software, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) form factors. As the digital media ecosystem evolves to include more content and video processing technologies on a multitude of devices, many vendors are updating their video transcoding solutions from hardware to software and SaaS to remain agile and cost-effective, though some legacy hardware solutions remain steadfast in the market.
The market experienced a downturn in revenue as a part of its cyclical nature due to pricing pressures, longer replacement cycles, the commoditization of video transcoding solutions into other digital media technologies such as non-linear editing systems, and geopolitical problems in select regions.
However, the market is expected to pick up in the next two years as video transcoding remains a business-critical technology in the M&E industry. The fate of the market is tied to the improvement in workflows and delivery as more formats and devices take shape in this mature space. Through acquisitions and mergers, the market has seen some stiff competition and the exit and entry of vendors.
Global performance of M&E video transcoders varies in each region, and this study will do an in-depth discussion on key regions: North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Segments of M&E Video Transcoders
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Definition of M&E Video Transcoders and Segments
- Digital Media Value Chain
- Frost & Sullivan's Coverage of Video Technologies
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Distribution Channels
- Market Distribution Channels Discussion
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total M&E Video Transcoders Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - Total M&E Video Transcoders Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue by Form Factor
- Percent Revenue by Workflow
- Form Factor and Workflow Discussion
- Pricing Trends
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application Segment
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total M&E Video Transcoders Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Total Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Market Leader - AWS Elemental
- Market Challenger - Telestream
- Market Challenger - MediaKind
- Market Challenger - ATEME
- Market Challenger/Contender - Harmonic
- Market Contender - Imagine Communications
- Market Contenders - Encoding.com and Brightcove
- Market Contenders - ARRIS and Dalet
- Market Contenders - Media Excel and Wowza
- Emerging/Receding Participant - Synamedia
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Codec Wars
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Optimizing the AR/VR Experience
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Build, Buy or Partner
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Live Video Skyrockets
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Production Video Transcoders Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
8. Multiscreen/VOD Video Transcoder Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
9. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Predictions
- The Last Word - Recommendations
10. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Directory of Key Industry Participants
- Learn More - Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- ARRIS
- ATEME
- AWS Elemental
- Brightcove
- Dalet
- Encoding.com
- Harmonic
- Imagine Communications
- Media Excel
- MediaKind
- Telestream
- Wowza
