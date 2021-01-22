Global Media and Entertainment Digital Storage Report 2020: Focus on Content Acquisition, Editing, Archiving and Digital Preservation, Broadcast, Satellite, Cable, Network, Internet, OTT and VOD

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Digital Storage for Media and Entertainment Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Capacity and performance trends as well as media projections are made for each of the various market segments. Industry storage capacity and revenue projections include direct-attached storage, cloud(including object storage), real-time as well as near-line network storage.

Data storage is a key element in the digital transformation of content creation, editing, distribution and reception. Data capacity and communication speed increases, changing form factors, lowered product prices and the growing familiarity with digital editing, digital intermediates and various forms of digital distribution are key components in the continued growth and development of entertainment.



Key Points

The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 will have a big impact on content creation in 2020 and likely into 2021, except for broadcast acquisition

Spending for digital cinema in 2020 and 2021 will also be impacted by the pandemic

Creation, Distribution & Conversion of video content creates a huge demand driver for storage device and systems manufacturers

As image resolution increases and as stereoscopic VR video becomes more common, storage requirements explode

The development of 4K TV and other high-resolution venues in the home and in mobile devices will drive the demand for digital content (especially enabled by high HEVC (H.265) and VVC (H.266) compression and even greater standards for compression to enable 8K and higher resolution and frame rate workflows.

TV and other high-resolution venues in the home and in mobile devices will drive the demand for digital content (especially enabled by high HEVC (H.265) and VVC (H.266) compression and even greater standards for compression to enable and higher resolution and frame rate workflows. HDD areal density increases are slower but flash memory growth has increased and the price declined. This, plus the growth in higher resolution and higher frame rate content, is causing more applications to use flash memory

Activity to create capture and display devices for 8K X 4K content is occurring with planned implementation in common media systems in this decade

X content is occurring with planned implementation in common media systems in this decade Active archiving will drive increased use of HDD storage for "archiving" applications, supplementing tape for long term archives

Optical storage developments for higher capacity write-once Blu-ray optical cartridges will create higher capacity discs and this may help slow the reduction in optical disc archiving

Flash memory dominates cameras and is finding wider use in post-production and content distribution systems

From 2019 to 2025 entertainment and media digital storage TAM (without archiving and preservation) will increase by about 1.8 X from $7.3B to $13.3 B

to The growth in storage capacities will result in a total media and entertainment storage revenue growth of about 1.6 X between 2019 and 2025 (from $10.3 B to $16.5B )

to ) Overall annual storage capacity demand for non-archival applications is expected to increase over the period from 2019 to 2025 by 5.0X from 24.3 EB to 122.4 EB

Between 2019 and 2025 the publisher expects about a 3.0 X increase in the required digital storage capacity used in the entertainment industry and about a 3.4 X increase in storage capacity shipped per year (from 70.8EB to 241EB

In 2019 content distribution is estimated at 31% of total storage revenue followed by archiving and preservation at 29%, post-production at 22% and content acquisition at 18%.

In 2025 the projected revenue distribution is 33% content distribution, 25% post-production, 23% content acquisition and 19% archiving and preservation.

By 2025 the publisher expects about 56% of archived content to be in near-line and object storage, up from 48% in 2019

In 2019 the publisher estimates that 74.7% of the total storage media capacity shipped for all the digital entertainment content segments was in HDDs with digital tape at 19.0%, 2.7% optical discs and flash at 3.5%

By 2025 tape capacity shipment share has been reduced to 13.0%, HDDs shipped capacity is 76.4%, optical disc capacity is down to about 0.5% and flash capacity percentage is at 10.1%

Media revenue is expected to increase about 1.2X from 2019 to 2025 ( $1.8B to $2.2B ).

to ). The single biggest application (by storage capacity) for digital storage in the next several years, as well as one of the most challenging, is the digital conversion of film, video tape and other analog formats and its long-term digital preservation

Over 116 Exabytes of new digital storage will be used for digital archiving and content conversion and preservation by 2025

Storage in remote "clouds" is playing an important role in enabling collaborative workflows, content distribution and in archiving

Overall cloud storage capacity for media and entertainment is expected to grow over 13X between 2019 and 2025 (2.2 EB to 29.0 EB)

Overall object storage capacity for media and entertainment is expected to grow about 3.7 X between 2019 and 2025 (14.3 EB to 52.7 EB)

Cloud storage revenue will be about $3.7 B by 2025

by 2025 By the research estimates, professional media and entertainment storage capacity represent about 5.8% of total shipped storage capacity in 2019.

Professional media and entertainment consume about 28% of all tape capacity shipments, 4.9% of all hard disk drive shipments and 2.3% of all flash memory shipments in 2019. The publisher estimates that media and entertainment spending was about 9% of total storage revenue in 2019.

Digital cinema conversion complete in most countries with movement to 4K video wide-spread

video wide-spread Silver halide film is in serious decline and only used in some special projects.

AXF and other new standards may help format obsolescence

Several petabytes of storage can be required for a complete stereoscopic digital movie production at 4K resolution and there is increasing production work at 8K or higher

resolution and there is increasing production work at or higher By the next decade, total video captured for a high-end digital production could be hundreds of PB, approaching 1 Exabyte

The movement to IP based workflows will reduce total costs for content management, including storage

Non-linear editing requires high-performance storage devices. Over the forecast period, lower network storage costs and higher performing low cost storage networks will result in faster growth of network storage than direct attached and local storage

ATA HDD arrays have become the dominant mode for readily retrievable fixed content storage, but flash memory is growing for this use as costs decline (NVMe using the PCIe bus will be the dominate flash interface)

Magnetic tape will remain as an archival media although use in other applications is in decline, particularly content capture

Flash memory is the clear majority storage media in professional video cameras with survey results showing about 62% utilization in the 2020 survey

The continued need to storage for higher performance and high capacity workflows are driving strong storage growth in the projection periods - assuming no great negative economic trends.

The report analyzes requirements and trends in worldwide data storage for:

Entertainment Content Acquisition

Editing

Archiving and Digital preservation, as well as digital cinema

Broadcast

Satellite

Cable

Network

Internet

OTT and VOD distribution

