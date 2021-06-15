Global Media and Entertainment (M&E) Video Transcoding Market Report 2021: Opportunity for Virtual Solutions - Powerful Transcoding for AR/VR/360 Video

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The COVID-19 Pandemic has Compelled a Shift to Cloud-based Video Workflows for Remote Production and Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global media and entertainment (M&E) video transcoding market (the base year is 2020).

Video transcoders are used to convert content from a single input source to a wide array of output formats, definitions, resolutions, and file or live formats. This enables video to be delivered to diverse networked and handheld devices.

Video transcoding also refers to the process of converting uncompressed or compressed content to a different compressed format or significantly repurposing the content, typically in the context of a digital media workflow. M&E video transcoders are distributed through direct sales as well as through value-added resellers and system integrators.

For the purposes of this study, the publisher has identified 2 major video transcoding segments - production and multiscreen/video on demand (VoD). Video transcoding customers classified in the production segment use video transcoding in post-production and archiving applications, and the key customers are post-production studios.

The multiscreen/VoD segment comprises Pay-TV operators, over-the-top (OTT) service providers, broadcasters, and Internet-only video services. Typically, multiscreen/VoD transcoding involves the creation of optimized video streams for unicast or multicast distribution of video to primary screens, connected computers, devices, and second/third screens. Video transcoding solutions are found in hardware, software, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) form factors.

As the digital media ecosystem evolves to include more content and video processing technologies on a multitude of devices, many vendors are updating their video transcoding solutions from hardware to software and SaaS to remain agile and cost-effective, although some legacy hardware solutions will remain a constant in the market. The market experienced a downturn in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the budgetary problems that most content providers faced due to global safety measures such as social distancing and lockdowns.

However, it is expected to recover over the next 2 years as video transcoding will remain a business-critical technology in the M&E space. The fate of the market is tied to the improvement in workflows and delivery as an increasing number of formats and devices take shape in this mature domain. Through mergers and acquisitions, the market has seen some stiff competition and the entry and exit of vendors.

The study also identifies 3 growth opportunities and discusses the trends and the revenues associated with the multiscreen/VoD and the product segments and breaks down the revenue split by form factor.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the M&E Video Transcoding Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, M&E Video Transcoding Market

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Pricing Trend Analysis

Percent Revenue by Form Factor

Percent Revenue by Workflow

Percent Revenue by form Factor and Workflow Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share of Top Participants

Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Production Video Transcoding Segment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Market Share of Top Participants

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Multiscreen/VoD Transcoding Segment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Market Share of Top Participants

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, M&E Video Transcoding Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - High-density Transcoding for the Streaming of Live Events, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Powerful Transcoding for AR/VR/360 Video, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Cloud-based Video Workflows for Remote Production, 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ys7rln

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

