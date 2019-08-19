Global Media Content Delivery Networks Market, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Description

Content delivery network (CDN) providers offer service-based technology and products that enable the delivery of content from their servers to the end user on the public internet. CDN vendors largely have proprietary infrastructure and use a combination of servers, network routing, and intelligent software to enable delivery of content from their network. This research covers revenues specifically from the delivery of media (audio/video), small objects, and software downloads. It does not include revenue from CDN services such as dynamic content delivery, security services, or other solutions CDNs define as value-add. Frost & Sullivan expects revenues for the global media CDN market to increase from $3.22 billion in 2018 to $6.45 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during 2018–2024. There are indications that continued growth will slow slightly, as products saturate mature markets until new television technologies, such as 4K resolution and high dynamic range, coupled with good broadband access, become more widespread across the globe. Media CDN adoption depends heavily on underlying entertainment streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, and device ecosystems such as Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, Google Play Store, and Roku's FandangoNOW. As entertainment consumers have the option to watch content on phones, tablets, desktops, and laptops and across different streaming services, media CDN adoption also depends on consumer viewing habits and broadband infrastructure.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803545/?utm_source=PRN

RESEARCH SCOPE

This market study covers the following:

Global market trend analyses, including market drivers and restraints

Detailed revenue forecasts for the total media CDN market

Competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis

The base year of this media CDN study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2024. The research highlights key trends impacting the global media CDN market and outlines future implications.

Geographic Segmentation: The global market has been segmented into North America and Latin America (NALA), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Will the market continue to grow at its present rate during the forecast period? What are the drivers and restraints for growth in this market?

Where does media CDN technology stand today and going forward? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors addressing this market? How can vendors overcome these challenges? How do vendor ecosystems factor into this market?

What does the competitive landscape look like? Will there be consolidation in the next 4–5 years? Is the market attractive for mergers and acquisitions?

What are the revenue breakdowns by geographical regions: NALA, EMEA, and APAC? Which are the fastest-growing regions?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803545/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

