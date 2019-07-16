Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market to 2023: Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Public Relation Software Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Media intelligence is a process to gather and analyze a large quantum of information that is produced by various media channels in order to access data on parameters such as business performance, consumers, competitors, and market sectors. Media intelligence companies extract information that is of interest to their clients from this data. Clients can use the data and use it to improve public relations (PR) or marketing content their brand has created. Media intelligence and PR software helps brands and businesses automate various tasks falling within public relations such as media monitoring, media analysis and influencer analysis.



The global media intelligence and PR software market is segmented on the basis of type of solution and application. On the basis of type of solution, the market can be further bifurcated into media monitoring, media analysis, press release distribution and influencer analysis. On the basis of type of application, the market is divided into BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and private sector, telecom, IT, healthcare, media and entertainment.



The global media intelligence and PR software market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is supported by growth driver such as boost in advertising expenditure, surging reliance of PR professionals on social media and increasing emphasis of organizations on information disclosure and transparency. The market also faces some challenges such as regulatory risks, vulnerability to technological failure and cutthroat competition.



Preference for integrated platforms over point solutions, rapidly changing digital media landscape, rising importance of earned media management, scope of PR software in the healthcare industry and use of artificial intelligence with PR software are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall media intelligence and PR software market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Cision Ltd., Isentia Group Ltd., Meltwater and WPP Plc (Kantar Media) are some of the key players operating in the global media intelligence and PR software market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in Advertising Expenditure

5.1.2 Surging Reliance of PR Professionals on Social Media

5.1.3 Increasing Emphasis on Transparency and Information Disclosure

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Vulnerability to Technological Failure

5.2.2 Regulatory Risks

5.2.3 Cut-throat Competition

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Preference for Integrated Platforms Over Point Solutions

5.3.2 Rapidly Changing Digital Media Landscape

5.3.3 Rising Importance of Earned Media Management

5.3.4 Scope of PR Software in the Healthcare Industry

5.3.5 Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Public Relation Software



