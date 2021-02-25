Global Media Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Media Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major companies in the media market include Google; Walt Disney; Time Warner Inc.; Facebook and Comcast Corporation.



The global media market is expected to grow from $1712.96 billion in 2020 to $1850.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2670.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The media market consists of sales of television and radio programs, motion pictures, digital content, and commercials along with video and audio recordings, games and publications by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce and distribute television and radio programs, motion pictures, and commercials along with video and audio recordings, games and publications. Examples of revenues are license fees, subscription and payments for advertising.



North America was the largest region in the global media market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global media market. Africa was the smallest region in the global media market.



Autonomous drones are becoming popular among mainstream and indie film and video makers as they enhance film viewing experience cost effective, light weight and reduce risks associated with cranes and cable cams during film making. Autonomous drones are flying gadgets equipped with multiple rotors, built-in high-resolution camera and algorithms for capturing videos and pictures. It offers 360-degree experiential recording experience with minimum human intervention. They are used to capture aerial shots, taking footages and images without having a cameraman on an actual helicopter. For instance, Major companies offering autonomous drones are DJI, Parrot, Yuneec, Kespry, Insitu and EHANG.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on some of the media markets in 2020 as businesses were disrupted due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.



The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, many media markets have been unaffected or benefited from this as they transmit their content remotely through digital channels. It is expected that the media market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Virtual reality (VR) is increasingly being adopted by the TV and radio broadcasting industry to create potential impact on audiences. Live events such as sports and music is expected to boost the demand for VR adoption during the forecast period, by helping audiences to connect with major events through a dynamic environment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Media Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Media Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Media Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Media Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Media Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Media



9. Media Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



10. Media Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Media Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Media Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Media Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Media Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Media Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

TV And Radio Broadcasting

Film And Music

Information Services

Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media

Print Media

Cable and Other Subscription Programming

12. Media Market Segments

12.1. Global TV And Radio Broadcasting Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Radio Broadcasting; Television Broadcasting

12.2. Global Film And Music Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Music Recording; Film And Video

12.3. Global Information Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - News Syndicates; Libraries And Archives; All Other Information Services

12.4. Global Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Social Media; Internet Search Portals; Digital Publishing And Content Streaming; Search Engine Optimization Services

12.5. Global Print Media Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers; Book Publishers; Newspaper & Magazines Publishers

12.6. Global Cable and Other Subscription Programming Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Media Market Metrics

13.1. Media Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Media Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Google

Walt Disney

Time Warner Inc.

Facebook

Comcast Corporation

