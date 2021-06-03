Global Media Outreach Founder Walt Wilson Passes CEO Position To President Jeff Gowler

PLANO, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Media Outreach founder and Chairman Walt Wilson has passed CEO responsibilities and day-to-day leadership of the pioneering online evangelism organization to President Jeff Gowler.

The move, recommended by Wilson and unanimously approved by the GMO board of directors, takes place immediately with Wilson remaining as chairman of the board. Since its founding in 2004, Global Media Outreach has presented the gospel to over 2 billion people worldwide, now reaching 400,000 people daily with a gospel presentation.

"Matthew 24:14 gives us a promise from Jesus, that everyone on earth will hear the gospel before He returns," Wilson said. "Just a few chapters later, Jesus gives us all the command to go and make disciples of all nations. For the past 17 years, our goal at GMO has been to pursue both those goals. All the glory goes to God for this. Now, with Jeff Gowler leading our team forward, we plan to reach more people than we ever have before."

"Throughout the entire life of Global Media Outreach, Walt has been the very example of a servant leader, humbly avoiding the spotlight and focusing on developing the most effective and efficient method of reaching the world with the gospel," Gowler said. "He initiates these changes having 'built the car' that reaches 400,000 people a day with the good news. Going forward, we commit to raising the support to fuel that car so that we present the gospel 2 million times daily and give everyone on earth multiple opportunities to hear the good news by 2030."

Global Media Outreach employs emerging technology created for business to reach people through social media, email, online advertisements, voice technology and a proprietary, secure messaging system. As individuals respond to the gospel online, they receive support to grow in their faith and are connected to the Christian community.

Those indicating a faith decision access Bible study and discipleship material online and enjoy connection to one of the organization's 3,500 online missionaries – 1,500 in the U.S. and 2,000 international volunteers who speak 50 different languages – who answer questions, pray for and guide new and recommitting believers on their spiritual journey through a safe and anonymous system.

Wilson founded Global Media Outreach after 45 years of experience as an operating executive in Silicon Valley and serving in a variety of management positions with three Fortune 50 companies. Early in his career, he joined Apple as an executive when the company was still a startup. He then went on to become co-founder, chairman and CEO of Exclaim Technologies Inc., an applications service provider in the business-to-business internet market. Walt has also served as senior vice president and corporate officer of the consulting group Computer Sciences Corp., a $16-billion company.

With well over five years of service to GMO, Gowler first served as executive vice president at a Fortune 500 company and managed the communications and marketing department of a large, international nonprofit. In addition, he has a strong background as a successful entrepreneur.

"Technology and new media give us an unprecedented avenue to present the gospel to everyone, everywhere, every day," Gowler said. "With God's help, our outstanding team at GMO is committed to seeing the vision of Mathew 24:14 become reality."

Global Media Outreach's vision is to give every person on earth multiple opportunities to know Jesus Christ. It is their mission to see hundreds of millions receive Him, build them in faith and connect them to Christian community. Global Media Outreach uses Godlife.com and other websites in 12 primary languages to share the Good News of Jesus Christ in more than 200 countries. Through its worldwide digital outreach, some 400,000 individuals currently each day will receive an online Gospel presentation. Of these, an average of 50,000 will indicate they have received Jesus and approximately 6,000 will ask for more information. Individuals will be contacted by one of 3,500 volunteer Online Missionaries for personal guidance and counsel. Global Media Outreach will then connect the individual with a local church or Christian community.

