Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Industry

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US Thousand by the following Product Group/Segments: Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, & Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, & Others).







Further, the market is also analyzed by the following Applications: Dental, and Medical. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M Company

- Adhesives Research, Inc.

- Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Baxter International, Inc.

- C. R. Bard, Inc.







MEDICAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Medical Adhesives & Sealants - Playing an Important Role in Healthcare

Current and Future Analysis

Noteworthy Macro Drivers, Trends, & Issues

Rise in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

Table 1: World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion) and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand Greater Clinical Care

Table 3: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group for the Years 1975, 2000, 2025, and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Number of Surgeries Augurs Well for Surgical Adhesives & Sealants Growth

Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation

Table 4: Potential Market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Prominence of Adhesive Dentistry Drives Growth of Dental Adhesives & Sealants

Table 5: Global Tooth Filling Materials Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Material for Ceramic Fillings, Composite Fillings, Gold Fillings, Dental Amalgam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Spurs Opportunities for High Value Adhesives & Sealants for Medical Devices

Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Sterilization Resistant Adhesives

Bio-Adhesives Gain Notable Interest

Research Focus Grows on Development of Next Generation Adhesives and Sealants

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Gain Significance in Medical Applications

Wearables - An Exciting Opportunity Market

Table 6: Global Market for Wearable Medical Devices (2016-2024) (in US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. TRENDS ACROSS PRODUCT MARKETS



Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants: The Largest Product Market

An Emerging R&D Domain

Huge Unmet Needs Open Opportunities for Biodegradable, Biocompatible & Elastic Sealants

A Peek into Challenges Faced by Fibrin Sealants

Cyanoacrylate Offers Significant Growth Potential

Overview of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market

Elastic Surgical Adhesives for Lung & Cardiovascular Surgeries

Medical Wearables Drive the Silicone Adhesives Market

Dental Tissue Bonding Agents for Dental Reconstruction

Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels

Dental Sealants Evolve to Address the Need for Less Complex Solutions

Regulatory Concerns for Medical Adhesives and Sealants





4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS



Innovative Hydrogel Adhesive to Effectively Seal Wet Wounds

Study Demonstrates GelMA Sealant as an Effective Sealant for Stressed Elastic Tissue

Development of Non-toxic Elastin Based Adhesive

MeTro Adhesive for Challenging Internal Wounds

New Surgical Glue Based on Slug Slime

New Radiopaque Glue for Surgery Guidance and Harmless Sealing of Bleeding

TissueGlu - A Breakthrough for Sealing Internal Incisions

Adhesive Films with High Porosity Developed for Promotion of Angiogenesis

Bluestar Silicones Unveils New Products under SilbioneÂ® Silicone Adhesives Line

Scapa Healthcare Introduces MEDIFIX Solutionsâ„¢ for Wearable Mobile Device Applications

Researchers Develop Fully-Synthetic Surgical Adhesive for Wet Tissue

Adhesives for use in Balloon Catheter Assemblies

Vancive Medical Technologiesâ„¢ Launches BeneHold Medical Tape Strips

Fabrico Introduces Custom-Formulated Medical-Grade Adhesives

MAR to Develop Polyurethane-Based Medical Adhesive Products

Researchers at Boston Childrenâ€™s Hospital Develop HLAA Cardiac Glue

EuroMed Develops HydroSoft Soft Adhesives for Long Duration Wearable Device Fixation

Adhesive Research Develops SoftWear Adhesives for Affixing Large Wearable Medical Devices





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Medical Adhesives and Sealants

Medical Adhesives vis-Ã -vis Industrial Grade Adhesives

Evolution of Adhesives

Adhesives & Sealants for Surgical/Internal Medical Applications

Significance of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants

Surgical Adhesive and Sealants Utility in Surgeries

A Focus on Surgical Adhesives & Sealantsâ€™ Applications in Surgical Procedures

Adhesives & Sealants for External Medical Applications

Adhesives for Wound Management





6. SEGMENTAL OVERVIEW



Chemical Nature of Adhesives & Sealants

Surgical Sealant Material and Applications

Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Acrylics

Cyanoacrylate

Cyanoacrylate Tissue Sealants

Silicones

Types of Silicone Adhesives

Other Synthetic Polymers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Epoxies

Polymeric Adhesives

Polyethylene Glycol Adhesives

Polyester Adhesives

Natural-Polymer based Adhesives and Sealants

Albumin-based Sealants

Collagen-based Sealants

Fibrin Sealants

Plasma & Protein based Sealants

Other Natural Polymer-based Sealants

Application Specific Categorization

Dental Applications

Medical Applications





7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Table 7: Leading Players in Global Surgical Sealants Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.1 Focus on Select Key Players

3M Company (USA)

Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

Cohera Medical, Inc. (USA)

CryoLife, Inc. (USA)

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (USA)

Tricol Biomedical, Inc. (USA)

Integra Life Sciences Corporation (USA)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Ethicon, Inc. (USA)

Kerr Corporation (USA)

Medtronic Plc (USA)

Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

Sealantis Ltd. (Israel)

Vivostat A/S (Denmark)

7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Kerr Dental Introduces OptiBondâ„¢ Universal

Panacol Introduces Epoxy-based adhesive StructalitÂ® 8801

Sealantis Receives CE Marking Approval for Seal-GÂ® Surgical Sealant for GI Procedures

Vancive Medical Unveils New Medical Adhesive Tapes

3M Introduces New Adhesive Tape for Wearable Medical Devices

Ethicon Unveils ENSEALÂ® X1 Large Jaw Tissue Sealer

Sika Introduces Low-Density Adhesives and Sealants

WACKER Introduces New Silicone Gels

Dow Corning Introduces MG 7-1010 Soft Skin Adhesive

7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Baxter Acquires PREVELEAK from Mallinckrodt

Cohera Medical Receives Patent on its Biodegradable Sealant Technology

Adhesys Medical Bags CE Mark for Flix Surgical Adhesive

MPD Chemicals Takesover Norquay Technology

gel-e Inc Receives FDA Clearance for its Adhesive Bandage

Cohera Signs Distribution Agreement with Terumo

GrÃ¼nenthal Group Acquires Adhesys Medical GmbH

Cohera Medical to Start Clinical Trials of SylysÂ® Surgical Sealant

Tricol International Acquires HemCon

DENTSPLY International Merges with Sirona Dental Systems





8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Group/Segment

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants by Product Segment - Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone and Other Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants by Product Segment - Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone and Other Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone and Other Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Acrylic Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Cyanoacrylate Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Silicone Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Silicone Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Natural Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Adhesives & Sealants by Product Segment - Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin and Other Natural Adhesives & Sealants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Natural Adhesives & Sealants by Product Segment - Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin and Other Natural Adhesives & Sealants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Adhesives & Sealants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin and Other Natural Adhesives & Sealants Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Albumin Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Albumin Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Albumin Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Collagen Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Collagen Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Collagen Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fibrin Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Historic Review for Fibrin Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Fibrin Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Natural Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Historic Review for Other Natural Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Natural Adhesives & Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Application

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives & Sealants in Dental Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Historic Review for Medical Adhesives & Sealants in Dental Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives & Sealants in Dental Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives & Sealants in Medical Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Historic Review for Adhesives & Sealants in Medical Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives & Sealants in Medical Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





9.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Growth in Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector Supports Demand for Medical Adhesives and Sealants

Surgical Adhesives and Sealants Harness Growth in the US Market

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovation

Cosmetic Surgeries - Go â€˜Invasiveâ€™ on Conventional Sealants

Competitive Landscape

Table 53: Leading Players in Global Surgical Sealants Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company - Ethicon, Cryolife, Baxter and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: US Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: US 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: US Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: US 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dental and Medical Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 60: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment- Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Canadian Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/ Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Canadian Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dental and Medical Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 66: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Japanese Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/ Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Japanese Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dental and Medical Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Table 72: Leading Players in the European Sealants Market (2016) - Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for CryoLife, Ethicon (J&J), Sealantis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, The Medicines Company and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: European Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: European 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment- Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: European Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/ Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: European 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: European Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: European 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dental and Medical Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/ Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dental and Medical Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 91: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Latin American Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Latin American Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dental and Medical Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), and Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Dental and Medical Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Medical Adhesives and Sealants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dental and Medical Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69) The United States (48) Canada (1) Japan (2) Europe (15) - France (1) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (4) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1) Middle East (2)

