Global Medical Adhesives Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach Over USD 16.35 Billion by 2030, at 7.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Medical Adhesives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Resin (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, and Others), By Technology (Water based, Solvent based, Hot melt, and Reactive & others), By Application (Dental, Medical device & equipment, Internal medical application, and External medical application), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global medical adhesives market size is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 8.79 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 16.35 Billion by 2030.

Report Overview

What are Medical Adhesives? What is Expected Growth in Medical Adhesives Market?

Medical adhesives refer to chemical formulations that are used to bond wearable Medical Devices. They can be used in various applications, including medical devices for surgical procedures and internal & external medical applications. Made of synthetic or biological formulations, these adhesives can be categorized into one or two parts of the epoxy component. Medical adhesives make the sealing process of wounds easier. It also reduces the risk of infection by curbing secondary bleeding They are widely used in joint replacement therapies as well as in various dental applications.

Surgical instruments, biosensors, electrodes labeling, catheters, and implantable devices are the common applications that require medical adhesives. Some of the characteristics of medical adhesives include less traumatic closure and suffering, no stitches required after surgery, easy application, localized drug release in the clinics, and excellent cosmetic results. Medical adhesives products are experiencing high demand because they offer better manufacturing flexibility and strong adhesion.

Top Market Players in Medical Adhesives Market Are:

3M

Ashland

Avery Dennison

B. Braun

Baxter International Inc.

Bostik

C.R. Bard Inc.

Chemence Medical Inc.

Cohera Medical Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

H.B. Fuller

Heartland Adhesives LLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Nitto Denko Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Medical Adhesives Market: Growth Drivers

As compared to traditional wound closure techniques such as stitches, medical adhesives feature faster-operating speed. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of medical adhesives market during the forecast period. Market players operating in this industry are focusing on adopting cost-effective solutions with minimum maintenance & easy handling to stay ahead of their competitors. The growing technological developments are supporting environment-friendly methods and developments of biocompatible adhesives for surgical applications. These are some of the important factors driving the growth of the market. The applications of fibrin-based adhesives in the internal medical application are widely surging, thereby accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the growing global elderly population is also fueling the market growth because they are more likely to develop various diseases compared to the younger population.

Medical Adhesives Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 16.35 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 8.79 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.3% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players 3M, Ashland, Avery Dennison, B. Braun, Baxter International Inc., Bostik, C.R. Bard, Inc., Chemence Medical Inc., Cohera Medical Inc., Dentsply Sirona, H.B. Fuller, Heartland Adhesives, LLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nitto Denko Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company Segments Covered By Resin, By Technology, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options



Medical Adhesives Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Resin

Based on resin, acrylics accounted for the largest market share in the global medical adhesives industry. Acrylics are commonly used in various applications such as dentistry, building, and healthcare equipment. They are also utilized in internal as well as exterior medical processes, including skin tissue adhesives. Furthermore, silicone-based adhesives generated the highest CAGR during the forecasting period owing to their ability to provide adhesion to silicon and another difficult cross-reactivity to adhere substrates. Another advantage of these adhesives is that they offer prolonged durability and great environmental protection. However, they are more expensive than conventional resins.

Geographic Overview: Medical Adhesives Market

Based on geography, North America accounted for the largest market share due to increasing awareness among patients regarding wound infections and diseases, the growing geriatric population, and rapid technological development activities across the health industry. The rising adoption of these adhesives in major countries such as the United States and Canada is also boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising popularity of implant operations, including artificial hips and knees, has led to the evolution of the production of these materials across the region. This factor is accelerating the regional market.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is showing the fastest growth in the medical adhesives market. This growth can be attributed to the growing presence of the major players and rising projections for market growth across the emerging countries. In addition, the increasing use of adhesive in many application sectors such as dental, surgical, and others is largely contributing to the market growth. Growing numbers of the R&D activities which are leading to developments in medical adhesives are expected to fuel the market demand in the approaching years.

Browse the Detail Report "Medical Adhesives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Resin (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, and Others), By Technology (Water based, Solvent based, Hot melt, and Reactive & others), By Application (Dental, Medical device & equipment, Internal medical application, and External medical application), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-adhesives-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Progressive industry trends in the global medical adhesives market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Quantitative analysis of the market

Estimation of the demand for medical adhesives across various industries

Recent developments to understand the competitive scenario

Trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the industry

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global medical adhesives market as well as its dynamics in the industry

Medical Adhesives Market: By Resin Outlook

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Silicone

Others

Medical Adhesives Market: By Technology Outlook

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt

Reactive & others

By Application Outlook

Dental

Medical Adhesives Market: Medical Device & Equipment

Internal medical surgery

External medical surgery

SOURCE Polaris Market Research