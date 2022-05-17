Global Medical and Recreational Cannabis Market Regulations Overview Report 2022

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical and Recreational Cannabis - A Global Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CBD-Intel has compiled and classified the regulatory data on medical and recreational cannabis in over 57 jurisdictions around the world. The following report, accompanied by a more detailed database, provides an overview of the regulatory situation in the selected countries using maps, and assesses the likelihood that the status quo may change in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Medical Cannabis



3 Recreational Cannabis



4 CBD Regulated As A Medicine



5 Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amu0ko

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets