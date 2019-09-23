Global Medical Beds Market Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Beds Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Usage, Type, Application, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical beds market is expected to reach US$ 5,710.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,431.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the medical beds market is primarily attributed to the factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals, increased government investments and technological advancements in medical devices are major factors driving the growth of medical beds market. However, high cost associated with specialty beds such as bariatric, and critical care beds and clinical improvements in healthcare.



On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global medical beds market in the coming years. With a rise in cases of chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, there has been a rise number of hospital admissions.



Also, in recent days, there has been a significant rise in the number of hospitals in developing countries. The demand for medical beds for accommodating patients has increased significantly in the recent years. Also, there has been a rising medical tourism and rise in number of specialty clinics and multi-specialty hospitals in countries such as, Mexico, India, and Japan.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunity during the forecast period, due to an increase in the government healthcare expenditure as well as the growing medical tourism in the leading economies such as Japan, China and India.



In 2018, the acute care segment held the largest share of the market, by usage. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. Global Medical Beds Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Medical Beds Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. Global Medical Beds Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.3 Increasing Number of Hospitals

4.1.4 Growing Public Private Partnership in Healthcare Industry

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated With Specialty Beds

4.2.2 Reduction In The Average Length Of Hospital Stay

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Medical Tourism In Developing Countries

4.3.2 Growing Super Specialty and Multi-Specialty Hospitals

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Growing Technological Advancements

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Medical Beds Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Medical Beds Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.2 Global Medical Beds Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. Global Medical Beds Market Analysis- By Usage

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Medical Beds Market, By Usage 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Acute Care Medical Beds Market

6.4 Long-Term Care Medical beds market

6.5 Psychiatric & Bariatric Care Medical Beds Market

6.6 Other Usage Medical Beds Market



7. Global Medical Beds Market Analysis- By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Medical Beds Market, By Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Manual Beds Market

7.4 Semi-Electric Beds Market

7.5 Electric Beds Market



8. Global Medical Beds Market Analysis- By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Medical Beds Market, By Application 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Intensive Care Beds Market

8.4 Non-Intensive Care Beds Market



9. Global Medical Beds Market Analysis- By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Medical Beds Market, By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals Market

9.4 Elderly Care Facilities market

9.5 Nursing Home Market

9.6 Home Care Settings Market



10. North America Medical Beds Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



11. Europe Medical Beds Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



12. Asia Pacific Medical Beds Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



13. Middle East & Africa Medical Beds Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



14. South And Central America Medical Beds Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



15. Medical Beds Market -Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Growth Strategies in the Medical Beds Market, 2015-2018

15.3 Organic Developments

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Organic Growth Strategies in the Medical Beds Market, 2015-2018

15.4 Inorganic developments

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Medical Beds Market, 2015-2018



16. Medical Beds Market - Key Company Profiles

Stryker

Famed Zywiec Sp. z o.o.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Malvestio Spa

Invacare Corporation

Merivaara Corp.

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Amico Group

Linet

Gendron Inc.

