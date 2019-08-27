Global Medical Camera Industry
Aug 27, 2019, 08:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Medical Camera market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.
1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.3%. Endoscopy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Endoscopy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799064/?utm_source=PRN - Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$71.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$158.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Endoscopy will reach a market size of US$54.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$597.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Canon, Inc. (Japan); Carestream Health, Inc. (USA); Carl Zeiss AG (Germany); Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan); Leica Microsystems GmbH (Germany); Olympus Corporation (Japan); Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany); Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom); Sony Corporation (Japan); Stryker Corporation (USA); Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799064/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market SharesMedical Camera Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in%): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentEndoscopy (Camera Type) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Surgery (Camera Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:2019 & 2025Dermatology (Camera Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &2025Ophthalmology (Camera Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &2025Dental (Camera Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioningfor 2019 & 2025CMOS (Sensor) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025CCD (Sensor) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Medical Camera Global Market Estimates and Forecastsin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Medical Camera Retrospective Market Scenario in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Medical Camera Market Share Shift Across KeyGeographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Endoscopy (Camera Type) World Market by Region/Countryin US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 5: Endoscopy (Camera Type) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Endoscopy (Camera Type) Market Share Breakdown ofWorldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Surgery (Camera Type) Potential Growth MarketsWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Surgery (Camera Type) Historic Market Perspective byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Surgery (Camera Type) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Dermatology (Camera Type) Geographic Market SpreadWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 11: Dermatology (Camera Type) Region Wise Breakdown ofHistoric Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 12: Dermatology (Camera Type) Market Share Distributionin Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Ophthalmology (Camera Type) World Market Estimatesand Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 14: Ophthalmology (Camera Type) Market Historic Review byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 15: Ophthalmology (Camera Type) Market Share Breakdown byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: Dental (Camera Type) World Market by Region/Countryin US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 17: Dental (Camera Type) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 18: Dental (Camera Type) Market Share Distribution inPercentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Other Camera Types (Camera Type) World MarketEstimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018to 2025Table 20: Other Camera Types (Camera Type) Market WorldwideHistoric Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 21: Other Camera Types (Camera Type) Market PercentageShare Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 22: CMOS (Sensor) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwidein US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025Table 23: CMOS (Sensor) Historic Demand in US$ Million byRegion/Country: 2009 to 2017Table 24: CMOS (Sensor) Market Share Distribution in Percentageby Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 25: CCD (Sensor) World Market by Region/Country in US$Million: 2018 to 2025Table 26: CCD (Sensor) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 27: CCD (Sensor) Market Share Breakdown of WorldwideSales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Medical Camera Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Endoscopy (Camera Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Surgery (Camera Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
Dermatology (Camera Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Ophthalmology (Camera Type) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Dental (Camera Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %)
in the US for 2019 & 2025
CMOS (Sensor) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
CCD (Sensor) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in
the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Medical Camera Market in the United States by Camera
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown
by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Medical Camera Market in the United States by Sensor:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown
by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Medical Camera Historic Market Review by
Camera Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Medical Camera Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Camera Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Medical Camera Historic Market Review by
Sensor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Medical Camera Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sensor for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Medical Camera: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 41: Medical Camera Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Medical Camera: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor for the
period 2018-2025
Table 44: Medical Camera Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Camera Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Medical Camera Market by Camera Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Sensor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Medical Camera Market by Sensor: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Medical Camera Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Endoscopy (Camera Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Surgery (Camera Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Dermatology (Camera Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in
%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Ophthalmology (Camera Type) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Dental (Camera Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning
in Europe for 2019 & 2025
CMOS (Sensor) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
CCD (Sensor) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Medical Camera Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Medical Camera Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Medical Camera Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Medical Camera Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Camera Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018-2025
Table 59: Medical Camera Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Sensor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Medical Camera Market in France by Camera Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by Camera
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Medical Camera Market in France by Sensor: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Medical Camera Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Medical Camera Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Camera Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Medical Camera Market by Camera Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Sensor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Medical Camera Market by Sensor: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Medical Camera: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 80: Medical Camera Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Medical Camera Market Share Analysis
by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Medical Camera: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor for
the period 2018-2025
Table 83: Medical Camera Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Medical Camera Market Share Analysis
by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Medical Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Medical Camera Historic Market Review by
Camera Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Medical Camera Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Camera Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Medical Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Medical Camera Historic Market Review by
Sensor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Medical Camera Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sensor for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Medical Camera Market in Russia by Camera Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Medical Camera Market in Russia by Sensor: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Camera Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown
by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018-2025
Table 101: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Sensor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown
by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Medical Camera Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Medical Camera Market in Asia-Pacific by Camera
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Medical Camera Market in Asia-Pacific by Sensor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Medical Camera Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Medical Camera Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Medical Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Medical Camera Historic Market Review by
Camera Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Medical Camera Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Camera Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Medical Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Medical Camera Historic Market Review by
Sensor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Medical Camera Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Sensor for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Medical Camera Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Medical Camera Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Medical Camera Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 129: Medical Camera Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Camera:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Camera
Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Share
Analysis by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Camera:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor
for the period 2018-2025
Table 134: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Camera Market Share
Analysis by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Medical Camera Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 137: Medical Camera Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Medical Camera Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Medical Camera Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Camera Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Medical Camera Market by Camera Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Medical Camera Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Medical Camera Market by Sensor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Medical Camera Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Camera Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018-2025
Table 149: Medical Camera Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Sensor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Medical Camera Market in Brazil by Camera Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Medical Camera Market in Brazil by Sensor: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Medical Camera Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Medical Camera Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Medical Camera Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Medical Camera Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 164: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Latin America by
Camera Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Medical Camera Market Share
Breakdown by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Medical Camera Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Latin America by
Sensor: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Medical Camera Market Share
Breakdown by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Medical Camera Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Medical Camera Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Medical Camera Historic Market by
Camera Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Medical Camera Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Camera Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 175: The Middle East Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Medical Camera Historic Market by
Sensor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Medical Camera Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sensor for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Medical Camera: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 179: Medical Camera Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Market for Medical Camera: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sensor for the
period 2018-2025
Table 182: Medical Camera Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Medical Camera Market Share Analysis by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Medical Camera Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Camera Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018-2025
Table 188: Medical Camera Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Sensor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Camera Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Medical Camera Market by Camera Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Medical Camera Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Sensor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Medical Camera Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Medical Camera Market by Sensor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Medical Camera Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Camera Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Medical Camera Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Medical Camera Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Medical Camera Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Sensor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Medical Camera Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 201: Medical Camera Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Medical Camera Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Medical Camera Market Share
Breakdown by Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Medical Camera Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Medical Camera Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Sensor: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Medical Camera Market Share
Breakdown by Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Camera Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Medical Camera Market in Africa by Camera Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Camera Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Medical Camera Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sensor: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Medical Camera Market in Africa by Sensor: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Medical Camera Market Share Breakdown by
Sensor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITIONCANON, INC.CARESTREAM HEALTHCARL ZEISS AGHAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KKLEICA MICROSYSTEMS GMBHOLYMPUS CORPORATIONRICHARD WOLF GMBHSMITH & NEPHEW PLCSONY CORPORATIONSTRYKER CORPORATIONTOPCON CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799064/?utm_source=PRN
About
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article