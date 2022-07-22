Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market Report 2022

Jul 22, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product and End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical carts and workstations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2022-2029 to reach $11.48 billion by 2029.
Integration of IT solutions in the healthcare and adoption of EMR/EHR, striving to enhance patient care, safety, and staff productivity are the main driving factors. However, factors such as the high cost of carts or workstations, lack of skilled professions, and maneuvering high workstations are the challenging factors restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Furthermore, factors such as a huge untapped market and the adoption of changing ergonomics and advanced designs for carts/workstations offer significant growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.
Based on product, the mobile computing carts/workstations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2022.
The large market share of this segment is attributed to the technological developments made in carts like powered carts having battery-operated systems consisting of a lithium iron phosphate battery or telemedicine carts for efficient workflow, the inbuilt software which helps in fleet management, and advanced ergonomic designs. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 disease resulted in the growth of telemedicine carts due to social distancing & primary precautions to be followed during the pandemic.
Based on end user, hospitals are widely adopting medical carts & workstations as they help the staff by facilitating recording, storing, and dispensing equipment, supplies, and patient information. Therefore, the hospitals segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the medical carts and workstations market in 2022.
Moreover, the carts/workstations comprise compartments, a set of drawers, trays, and sanitizer holders, which are useful in hospital and medical settings. The increasing number of outpatients for infectious diseases like the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease, increasing hospital expenditures, growing technological advancement, and use of telemedicine in hospitals drive the growth of this market for the hospitals segment.
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the medical carts and workstations market in 2022, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Market Insights
Drivers
- Growth in the Implementation of EMR/EHR
- Integration of IT Solutions into Healthcare Environments
- Healthcare Organizations' Efforts to Enhance Patient Care, Safety, and Staff Productivity
Restraints
- Complexity of Quality Standards
Opportunities
- Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies
- Development of Ergonomic and Advanced Designs for Medical Carts and Workstations
Challenges
- High Costs of Medical Carts and Workstations
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
- Low Maneuverability of Heavy Workstations
Some of the key players operating in the medical carts and workstations market are
- Midmark Corporation
- Capsa Healthcare
- Bergmann Group
- The Harloff Company
- Ergotron Inc.
- Altus Industries
- Enovate Medical
- ITD GmbH
- AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
- Lakeside Manufacturing Inc.
- HAT Collective
- Parity Medical
- GlobalMedia Group LLC.
- JACO Inc.
- AFC Industries Inc.
- Solaire Medical LLC
- Bytec Group Limited
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Omnicell Inc.
- Modernsolid Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Medline Industries LP.
- InterMetro Industries Corporation
Scope of the Report:
Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product
- Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations
- Computer Carts/Workstations
- Powered Computer Carts
- Non-Powered Computer Carts
- Telemedicine Carts/Workstations
- Medication Carts/Workstations
- Documentation Carts/Workstations
- Mobile Computing Carts/Workstation Accessories
- Medical Carts
- Emergency Carts
- Procedure Carts
- Anesthesia Carts
- Wall Mount Workstations
- Wall Arm Workstations
- Wall Cabinet Workstations
- Wall Mount Carts/Workstation Accessories
- Medication Carts
- Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories
Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End Users
- Hospitals
- Long Term Care Facility
- Physician Offices/Clinics
- Other End Users
Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
